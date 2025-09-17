XRP ETF Could See $8B Inflows, Says Crypto.com CEO

Crypto.com CEO Sees $8B Potential in First-Year XRP ETF Inflows

According to crypto pundit John Squire, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek believes an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for XRP could attract as much as $8 billion in inflows during its first year on the market.

The bold projection comes as momentum builds around the broader crypto ETF landscape, with institutional investors showing growing appetite for regulated exposure to digital assets.

Marszalek’s comments highlight the unique position XRP holds within the digital currency ecosystem. He argues an ETF could unlock large-scale capital by offering institutions a compliant gateway to one of the market’s most established assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Squire emphasizes that the $8B projection is grounded in precedent because Bitcoin ETFs attracted tens of billions within months, and Ethereum is expected to mirror that once approved.

With XRP ranking among the world’s most traded assets, Marszalek’s forecast signals it could rival those benchmarks if granted similar regulatory clarity.

An XRP ETF could reshape the market, unlocking fresh retail and institutional access, boosting liquidity, stabilizing prices, and embedding XRP into mainstream finance.

Coupled with Ripple’s expanding bank and payment partnerships, a U.S. approval would mark a defining milestone in the asset’s evolution.

Coinbase’s XRP Reserves Plunge 90% in Three Months — Traders Eye Institutional Accumulation

According to market analyst Crypto ZAYN, Coinbase’s XRP holdings have collapsed by nearly 90% in just three months.

From close to 1 billion XRP previously sitting in the exchange’s cold wallets, the stash now sits at just about 99 million tokens. The sharp drawdown is sparking intense debate across the crypto community as to whether whales are relocating coins to private custody, institutions are quietly accumulating, or is a major player like BlackRock already involved?

XRP’s shrinking exchange balances arrive at a pivotal moment. Historically, such outflows have preceded volatility spikes and major rallies. With fewer tokens available for spot trading, even moderate demand could ignite outsized price surges.

Whales are increasingly central to the XRP narrative, with analysts pointing to large holders pulling coins off exchanges into private vaults and institutional-grade custody.

The trend coincides with mounting speculation that traditional finance giants are positioning for deeper entry into XRP, fueled by recent strides in regulatory clarity around Ripple and its token.

Some traders suggest the shifts stem from OTC deals with institutions, which favor private transactions to avoid moving markets. If so, it signals big players may be quietly positioning ahead of major catalysts, most notably the rising prospect of an XRP ETF.

Notably, one thing is clear that XRP’s supply on Coinbase has plunged, creating a scarcity that often fuels explosive moves in crypto markets.

With whales, institutions, and retail all potential catalysts, traders are watching closely to see if the vanishing supply sparks XRP’s next major rally.

Conclusion

The rapid depletion of Coinbase’s XRP reserves underscores a pivotal shift in market dynamics. With supply drying up and whispers of institutional involvement growing louder, XRP may be on the cusp of a breakout phase that rewards patience.

If history is any guide, shrinking exchange balances often precede powerful rallies, and this time, the fuel could be institutional-grade.

On the other hand, if Crypto.com CEO’s $8 billion projection proves accurate, an XRP ETF could be more than just another financial product, it could be the catalyst that propels XRP into the same league as Bitcoin and Ethereum in institutional portfolios.