XRP ETF Could Trigger the Biggest Inflows in Crypto History

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:11
Altcoins

The long-anticipated decision on U.S. spot XRP ETFs is approaching, and some industry voices believe the product could surpass anything the market has seen before.

Dom Kwok, co-founder of blockchain education platform EasyA, says an approved XRP ETF has the potential to attract the largest inflows in crypto ETF history.

Why XRP Could Outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

In an interview on the Paul Barron Podcast, Kwok explained that XRP’s widespread global distribution and high liquidity make it uniquely positioned to capture demand. He noted that while Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate the market, their higher nominal prices can deter smaller retail investors. XRP’s lower cost per token, he argued, could make it more approachable for first-time ETF buyers.

Kwok added that many individuals who avoid direct crypto purchases are turning to ETFs as an entry point. With only about 7% of the global population currently holding digital assets, he believes XRP ETFs could act as a gateway for new retail participation.

SEC Deadlines Draw Closer

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has set October deadlines for several pending XRP ETF filings, including those from 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise, CoinShares, and Canary Capital. The regulator has designated October 19 as a key date, while Cboe BZX’s proposal to list WisdomTree’s XRP ETF faces a separate deadline of October 24.

Except for Franklin Templeton’s filing, nearly all applications are now tied to these October rulings. ETF analyst Nate Geraci has suggested that approval could come within 60 days, warning that many may be underestimating the scale of demand.

Futures Signal Strong Appetite

XRP futures markets already hint at the enthusiasm. Open interest recently crossed $1 billion — the fastest any crypto futures product has reached that level — while more than $800 million is already tied up in futures-based XRP ETFs.

With over 10 spot ETF filings in play, compared to just three for Bitcoin and one for Ethereum when they launched, analysts believe XRP could see billions of dollars in inflows immediately after approval.

October: A Defining Moment

If the SEC grants approval, XRP would join Bitcoin and Ethereum in the elite group of U.S.-listed spot crypto ETFs. For investors like Kwok, this could mark not just a milestone for XRP but also one of the most significant shifts in capital flows the crypto industry has ever seen.

