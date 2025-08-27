XRP ETF demand ‘underestimated’ as CME futures smash $1 billion

XRP futures are shattering records, fueling speculation that demand for a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) could far exceed current market expectations.

On August 26, Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store and co-founder of ETF Institute, highlighted that CME Group’s XRP futures surpassed $1 billion in open interest just over three months after launch, the fastest pace ever for a crypto futures product.

XRP CME data

CME data shows XRP futures open interest surged 45% month-over-month to $8.34 billion, reflecting a wave of speculative positioning. Such growth mirrors the early ramp-up of Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives, both of which served as stepping stones to eventual spot ETF approval in the United States.

Adding further fuel, Robinhood rolled out micro XRP futures contracts on August 26, lowering the barrier to entry by requiring around 75% less capital than standard contracts. The move expands accessibility to retail traders who had previously been priced out of the CME product, bringing new liquidity and momentum into the XRP market.

Price action has already begun to reflect this shift. XRP gained 3.24% over the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market’s 1.69% rise, though it remains 7.49% lower on a 30-day basis. The rebound suggests investors are beginning to position for potential regulatory catalysts, with the prospect of a spot ETF approval now firmly in focus.