XRP ETF demand ‘underestimated’ as CME futures smash $1 billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:11
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000887-1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10018-0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1217+0.08%
XRP
XRP$2.9936+2.91%

XRP futures are shattering records, fueling speculation that demand for a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) could far exceed current market expectations.

On August 26, Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store and co-founder of ETF Institute, highlighted that CME Group’s XRP futures surpassed $1 billion in open interest just over three months after launch, the fastest pace ever for a crypto futures product. 

XRP CME data

CME data shows XRP futures open interest surged 45% month-over-month to $8.34 billion, reflecting a wave of speculative positioning. Such growth mirrors the early ramp-up of Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives, both of which served as stepping stones to eventual spot ETF approval in the United States.

Adding further fuel, Robinhood rolled out micro XRP futures contracts on August 26, lowering the barrier to entry by requiring around 75% less capital than standard contracts. The move expands accessibility to retail traders who had previously been priced out of the CME product, bringing new liquidity and momentum into the XRP market.

Price action has already begun to reflect this shift. XRP gained 3.24% over the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market’s 1.69% rise, though it remains 7.49% lower on a 30-day basis. The rebound suggests investors are beginning to position for potential regulatory catalysts, with the prospect of a spot ETF approval now firmly in focus.

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-etf-demand-underestimated-as-cme-futures-smash-1-billion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer