XRP ETF Faces Delay as SEC Pushes Final Decision to November 14

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 03:52
TLDR

  • The SEC has extended the review period for the Franklin XRP ETF until November 14, 2025.
  • The agency initially postponed its decision in April 2025 to gather more feedback from issuers and investors.
  • Despite the delay, XRP’s price remains largely unaffected, staying above the $3 mark.
  • Polymarket data indicates that the chances of a spot XRP ETF being approved by year-end remain over 90%.
  • The SEC previously took a similar approach with BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF, delaying its decision earlier this year.

The SEC has extended the review period for the Franklin XRP ETF, originally filed in March 2025. The agency has now set a new deadline for November 14, 2025, extending the initial 180-day period. The delay follows the Commission’s request for additional comments from issuers and investors.

SEC Extends Review Period for XRP ETF

In a new update on September 10, the SEC announced a 60-day extension for the Franklin XRP ETF review. The original deadline for a decision was set for September 15, but the SEC has pushed it back to November 14, 2025. This extension marks the latest step in a lengthy review process that started in March of this year.

The Commission first delayed its decision in April to gather more feedback from potential stakeholders. The agency resumed proceedings in June, setting a 180-day timeline for the final decision. However, the SEC’s latest move signals more delays before the industry sees any resolution on this matter.

Despite the delay, XRP’s price has shown little to no reaction. Earlier today, XRP briefly crossed the $3 mark, remaining stable even after the SEC announcement. According to Polymarket data, the chances for approval of a spot XRP ETF by year-end remain above 90%.

This resilience in XRP’s price could signal investor confidence, despite ongoing regulatory hurdles. The SEC’s extension follows a similar approach taken with BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF earlier this year.

The post XRP ETF Faces Delay as SEC Pushes Final Decision to November 14 appeared first on CoinCentral.

