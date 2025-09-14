XRP ETF Interest Grows as XRP Tundra Demonstrates New Utility for the Token

Regulated investment products around XRP are gaining traction. Several major asset managers — including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and WisdomTree — have filed applications for a US spot XRP ETF. The SEC has already scheduled decision deadlines, with Franklin’s filing now extended to November 14. More importantly, analysts expect higher odds of eventual approval as legal uncertainties fade and institutional demand rises.

At the same time, XRP’s underlying infrastructure is maturing. Ripple closed its legal settlement with the SEC this summer, clearing the way for broader adoption. Partnerships with global payment firms continue to expand, while regulators appear more open to treating XRP as a mainstream asset class.

This creates a moment of opportunity for XRP holders. While ETFs remain pending, XRP Tundra delivers practical utility today: native staking on the XRP Ledger and a presale where each purchase grants two tokens — one on Solana and one on XRPL.

ETF Headlines and Institutional Momentum

Over the past few months, the SEC has been inundated with applications for spot XRP ETFs. Franklin Templeton’s deadline is only one of many. Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and WisdomTree have also submitted proposals, reflecting deep interest from issuers that already operate Bitcoin and Ethereum funds. Market commentators highlight that the regulator is unlikely to allow just one filing to succeed — if approval comes, several products may launch together.

This wave of applications follows the resolution of Ripple’s legal case. With the SEC settlement behind it, XRP is positioned to join the ranks of assets considered safe for regulated offerings. Institutions now see a path to offer exposure to XRP in the same way investors already access Bitcoin and Ethereum through ETFs.

But while institutional products move through their slow regulatory path, individual XRP holders don’t need to wait. XRP Tundra has already activated a model that allows yield generation on-ledger, without bridges or third-party custody.

Staking XRP Natively

For years, XRP holders faced a limitation: the token was efficient for payments but produced no yield. XRP Tundra changes that with Cryo Vaults, a staking system that locks XRP on the XRPL itself.

Users select a commitment period — from 7 to 90 days — and at the end of the term, their original XRP is automatically returned along with TUNDRA token rewards. The design avoids DeFi complexity: if you can send XRP, you can stake XRP.

Rewards are backed by a pre-allocated pool rather than inflationary minting, giving the system sustainability. Additional features such as Blizzard Vaults and Frost Key NFTs enhance returns for those who want more advanced options, while keeping the base system simple for everyone.

Two Tokens for One Presale

The presale introduces another differentiator. Every purchase automatically delivers:

TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility and rewards token that connects with Solana’s DeFi ecosystem.

A utility and rewards token that connects with Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token native to the XRP Ledger.

This two-for-one allocation ensures buyers gain exposure to both high-throughput DeFi activity on Solana and long-term governance utility on XRPL. The model removes the need to choose between ecosystems, giving presale participants balanced access to both.

Security, Reviews, and Verification

Trust is critical in a market where promises are easy to make but harder to verify. XRP Tundra has undergone multiple external reviews to back its claims. Independent audits have been completed with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. The team has also passed full KYC verification with Vital Block.

These checks cover contract safety, emissions, and team accountability. For investors comparing options, this independent validation helps differentiate Tundra from platforms that operate without transparency.

What It Means for XRP Holders

ETF applications confirm that XRP is on the radar of institutions, and approval would mark another milestone for mainstream adoption. But the utility case doesn’t start with ETFs — it starts with what holders can do with their tokens right now.

XRP Tundra makes XRP productive today through on-ledger staking. It also offers dual-chain exposure via its presale. Instead of waiting for regulators to catch up, investors can already participate in an ecosystem designed for yield, governance, and long-term value creation.

Learn more and join the community:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X: https://x.com/Xrptundra