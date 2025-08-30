XRP ETF News: Amplify Files XRP Monthly Option Income ETF With SEC

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/30 16:46
U
U$0.01775+68.24%
XRP
XRP$2.8128-2.10%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01785-4.44%
XRP ETF News

The post XRP ETF News: Amplify Files XRP Monthly Option Income ETF With SEC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Amplify Investments has taken a bold step by filing a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new XRP Monthly Option Income ETF. 

The goal is clear: generate a steady monthly income for investors while offering exposure to XRP’s price performance through a covered call strategy. 

In simple terms, the fund allows investors to benefit from XRP’s market moves while also collecting income from options.

Surge in Crypto ETF Filings at SEC

The filing comes at a time when the SEC is handling an unprecedented wave of applications. According to Bloomberg, more than 90 crypto-related filings are currently on the regulator’s desk. Companies such as Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise have already submitted proposals for altcoin ETFs, covering assets like Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and XRP.

This rush underscores the industry’s demand for regulated investment products that move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, opening the door for broader altcoin adoption through ETFs.

Policy Shift Under Trump’s SEC

The SEC’s stance on crypto ETFs has shifted noticeably since President Trump took office earlier this year. A key turning point came in July 2025, when the agency voted to allow in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto ETFs, a structure that had previously been restricted. This regulatory shift encouraged firms like Amplify to move forward with creative filings that target altcoins, including XRP.

The strong performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which have already attracted billions in assets, has proven investor appetite for regulated crypto products. With growing interest in altcoins, Amplify’s XRP ETF could appeal to both income-focused investors and long-term XRP believers, carving out a unique position in the crowded ETF marketplace.

Amplify’s Experience in Crypto Funds

This isn’t Amplify’s first foray into crypto-themed products. The firm already manages ETFs tied to blockchain equities and operates a Bitcoin income ETF that uses a similar covered call strategy. With $12.6 billion in assets under management, Amplify has a track record of packaging innovative investment products for both retail and institutional clients.

What’s Next for XRP ETF Approval?

All eyes now turn to the SEC. With a backlog of ETF proposals and mounting pressure from the industry, the regulator’s decisions on altcoin ETFs will shape the next phase of crypto’s integration into mainstream finance.

For XRP investors, Amplify’s filing represents more than just another application it’s a step toward broader recognition and institutional adoption.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-3.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:16
Share
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.0946+2.38%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects