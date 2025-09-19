The post XRP ETF smashes US debut records in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The newly launched Rex-Osprey XRP exchange-traded fund has posted the strongest debut of any US ETF introduced in 2025. On Sept. 18, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the product, trading under the ticker XRPR, recorded $37.7 million in natural volume, making it the most actively traded ETF on launch day this year. XRP ETF Trading Volume (Source: X/Balchunas) According to Balchunas, the scale of activity was clear from the opening bell. Within 90 minutes of launch, the fund had already crossed $24 million in trades, which is five times the first-hour volume seen by any crypto futures ETF launched in 2025. Meanwhile, Rex-Osprey’s companion product, a Dogecoin ETF with the ticker DOJE, also drew heavy interest from the market. Balchunas stated that the investment vehicle saw nearly $6 million traded in its first hour and a closing tally of $17 million. This places it among the top five ETF debuts in 2025. The strong early numbers reflect growing investor appetite for regulated exposure to alternative digital assets. Balchunas said: “[This is a] good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” Unlike the spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that went live last year, Rex-Osprey’s products are structured through Cayman Islands subsidiaries and registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. That framework sets them apart from the 1933 Act funds used for spot BTC and ETH, signaling that issuers are experimenting with different regulatory paths to bring altcoins into the ETF market. XRP and DOGE prices falter The heavy ETF volumes did not translate into immediate price strength for the underlying tokens. XRP slipped 3% over the past 24 hours to $3.02, extending a week of gradual declines that have kept the asset locked between $3 and $3.15, according to CryptoSlate data. Dogecoin price followed a… The post XRP ETF smashes US debut records in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The newly launched Rex-Osprey XRP exchange-traded fund has posted the strongest debut of any US ETF introduced in 2025. On Sept. 18, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the product, trading under the ticker XRPR, recorded $37.7 million in natural volume, making it the most actively traded ETF on launch day this year. XRP ETF Trading Volume (Source: X/Balchunas) According to Balchunas, the scale of activity was clear from the opening bell. Within 90 minutes of launch, the fund had already crossed $24 million in trades, which is five times the first-hour volume seen by any crypto futures ETF launched in 2025. Meanwhile, Rex-Osprey’s companion product, a Dogecoin ETF with the ticker DOJE, also drew heavy interest from the market. Balchunas stated that the investment vehicle saw nearly $6 million traded in its first hour and a closing tally of $17 million. This places it among the top five ETF debuts in 2025. The strong early numbers reflect growing investor appetite for regulated exposure to alternative digital assets. Balchunas said: “[This is a] good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” Unlike the spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that went live last year, Rex-Osprey’s products are structured through Cayman Islands subsidiaries and registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. That framework sets them apart from the 1933 Act funds used for spot BTC and ETH, signaling that issuers are experimenting with different regulatory paths to bring altcoins into the ETF market. XRP and DOGE prices falter The heavy ETF volumes did not translate into immediate price strength for the underlying tokens. XRP slipped 3% over the past 24 hours to $3.02, extending a week of gradual declines that have kept the asset locked between $3 and $3.15, according to CryptoSlate data. Dogecoin price followed a…

XRP ETF smashes US debut records in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:21
Bitcoin
BTC$116,367.86-1.22%
XRP
XRP$3.036-2.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756-4.48%
Sign
SIGN$0.07987+0.16%

The newly launched Rex-Osprey XRP exchange-traded fund has posted the strongest debut of any US ETF introduced in 2025.

On Sept. 18, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the product, trading under the ticker XRPR, recorded $37.7 million in natural volume, making it the most actively traded ETF on launch day this year.

XRP ETF Trading Volume (Source: X/Balchunas)

According to Balchunas, the scale of activity was clear from the opening bell. Within 90 minutes of launch, the fund had already crossed $24 million in trades, which is five times the first-hour volume seen by any crypto futures ETF launched in 2025.

Meanwhile, Rex-Osprey’s companion product, a Dogecoin ETF with the ticker DOJE, also drew heavy interest from the market.

Balchunas stated that the investment vehicle saw nearly $6 million traded in its first hour and a closing tally of $17 million. This places it among the top five ETF debuts in 2025.

The strong early numbers reflect growing investor appetite for regulated exposure to alternative digital assets.

Balchunas said:

Unlike the spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that went live last year, Rex-Osprey’s products are structured through Cayman Islands subsidiaries and registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

That framework sets them apart from the 1933 Act funds used for spot BTC and ETH, signaling that issuers are experimenting with different regulatory paths to bring altcoins into the ETF market.

XRP and DOGE prices falter

The heavy ETF volumes did not translate into immediate price strength for the underlying tokens.

XRP slipped 3% over the past 24 hours to $3.02, extending a week of gradual declines that have kept the asset locked between $3 and $3.15, according to CryptoSlate data.

Dogecoin price followed a similar pattern during the reporting period.

According to CryptoSlate’s data, the token pulled back 2% to $0.2735 as of press time after briefly hitting a seven-month high of $0.2879 on the ETF’s debut.

This reversal highlights the difference between secondary-market enthusiasm for ETFs and direct spot demand for the coins themselves.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/rex-osprey-hybrid-spot-xrp-etf-makes-2025-record-breaking-debut/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin prices have seen a decrease, hovering around $116,500, triggering a parallel downward movement in the altcoin market. This trend is in part due to recent unexpected unemployment figures, which have intensified concerns about the job market.Continue Reading:Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005096-3.81%
Particl
PART$0.2054-1.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:35
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Cryptocurrency markets are pulling back on Friday morning as traders lock in profits following Bitcoin’s rally.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08754-0.77%
XRP
XRP$3.0326-2.90%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1938+8.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:45
Share
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

Talks about solana price prediction and litecoin price prediction are pointing to a new star: Pepeto (PEPETO). Majors like Solana and Litecoin still pull attention, but the spotlight is sliding to an Ethereum meme coin with real utility. The project has already raised more than $6.7 million in presale and offers an entry at $0.000000154. […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06415-1.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08754-0.77%
Wink
LIKE$0.009557+0.67%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/19 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction