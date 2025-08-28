XRP ETFs Could See Stronger Demand Than Expected

By: Coindoo
2025/08/28 04:01
XRP
He stressed that Bloomberg analysts never claimed there was “no demand” for XRP, but noted that interest naturally tapers off the further one moves from Bitcoin. Compared to BTC, he said, an XRP ETF would likely attract less capital.

Growing Signs of Interest

The clarification comes amid rising debate over how strong demand for an XRP ETF could be. CME Group recently revealed that regulated XRP futures crossed $1 billion in open interest in under four months — the fastest contract ever to hit that milestone.

Futures-based XRP ETFs have also surged past $800 million in assets, fueling speculation that demand is being underestimated.

Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, argued that these figures show institutional appetite for XRP products is stronger than many assume.

Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment

Approval Odds Look Strong

Bloomberg analysts previously suggested that the odds of XRP ETFs gaining approval in 2025 are “extremely high.” Polymarket bettors appear to agree, pricing in an 82% chance of a green light before year-end.

The debate reflects a broader trend in digital assets: while Bitcoin ETFs continue to dominate flows, institutional investors are increasingly exploring exposure to alternative tokens like XRP. If approvals move forward, XRP ETFs could emerge as one of the most closely watched launches in the next phase of crypto adoption.

