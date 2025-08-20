XRP ETFs in Canada Hit $285M AUM With 100M XRP Holdings

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/20 18:53
XRP
The XRP community on Reddit is buzzing with excitement after a post by Pitiful-Estimate-949 highlighted just how fast Canadian spot XRP ETFs are growing. While many in the crypto space are still focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, XRP quietly scored a big win north of the border. In just two months since launch, Canada’s three spot ETFs have already scooped up nearly 100 million XRP, showing a level of demand that even surprised long-time supporters.

Canadian XRP ETFs Hold 96 Million Tokens

The post by Reddit user Pitiful-Estimate-949 pointed out that the three funds combined hold 96,105,909 XRP, with assets totaling CAD $285.3 million. 

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Evolve XRP ETF (XRP, XRP.U): CAD $49.8M → 16.7M XRP
  • Purpose XRP ETF (XRPP, XRPP.B, XRPP.U): CAD $112.1M → 37.7M XRP
  • 3iQ XRP ETF (XRPQ, XRPQ.U): CAD $123.4M → 41.5M XRP

Unlike futures-based products, these are spot ETFs, meaning they hold real XRP tokens. That detail has attracted both experienced investors and newcomers, some of whom admitted they were initially confused about whether these funds were backed by actual XRP.

What a U.S. Spot XRP ETF Approval Could Mean

The numbers have fueled talk about what a U.S. spot XRP ETF could mean for the market. If Canadian demand alone has absorbed nearly 100 million XRP in weeks, many believe the impact in the U.S. would be massive. Some community members compared it to Bitcoin ETFs, which have already pulled in billions of dollars, arguing that XRP could see a similar wave once American institutions gain access.

  Also Read :
  11 XRP ETFs Await SEC Decision: When Approval Could Arrive and What Analysts Think
  •   ,

XRP Community Reactions

The discussion quickly turned into a mix of excitement and speculation. Some users celebrated the milestone as a sign of legitimacy for XRP, while others pointed out that no other Canadian crypto ETF has matched this pace of inflows. Several admitted they are now considering buying ETF shares directly, either as a safer way to gain exposure or in anticipation of a broader institutional push.

FAQs

How much XRP do Canadian spot ETFs hold?

Canada’s three spot XRP ETFs hold 96.1M XRP worth about CAD $285M.

How are these spot ETFs different from futures-based ETFs?

Spot ETFs hold the actual underlying asset, in this case, real XRP tokens. Futures-based ETFs, in contrast, hold contracts that bet on the future price of the asset.

What could a U.S. spot XRP ETF mean for the market?

Based on the Canadian experience, many in the XRP community believe a U.S. spot XRP ETF would lead to a massive influx of capital, similar to the impact seen with Bitcoin ETFs.

PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012+0.84%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.2154-4.92%
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.455-2.42%
Threshold
T$0.01585-3.41%
Chainlink
LINK$24.98+1.66%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
