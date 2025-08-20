The post XRP ETFs in Canada Hit $285M AUM With 100M XRP Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The XRP community on Reddit is buzzing with excitement after a post by Pitiful-Estimate-949 highlighted just how fast Canadian spot XRP ETFs are growing. While many in the crypto space are still focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, XRP quietly scored a big win north of the border. In just two months since launch, Canada’s three spot ETFs have already scooped up nearly 100 million XRP, showing a level of demand that even surprised long-time supporters.

Canadian XRP ETFs Hold 96 Million Tokens

The post by Reddit user Pitiful-Estimate-949 pointed out that the three funds combined hold 96,105,909 XRP, with assets totaling CAD $285.3 million.

Here’s the breakdown:

Evolve XRP ETF (XRP, XRP.U): CAD $49.8M → 16.7M XRP

Purpose XRP ETF (XRPP, XRPP.B, XRPP.U): CAD $112.1M → 37.7M XRP

3iQ XRP ETF (XRPQ, XRPQ.U): CAD $123.4M → 41.5M XRP

Unlike futures-based products, these are spot ETFs, meaning they hold real XRP tokens. That detail has attracted both experienced investors and newcomers, some of whom admitted they were initially confused about whether these funds were backed by actual XRP.

What a U.S. Spot XRP ETF Approval Could Mean

The numbers have fueled talk about what a U.S. spot XRP ETF could mean for the market. If Canadian demand alone has absorbed nearly 100 million XRP in weeks, many believe the impact in the U.S. would be massive. Some community members compared it to Bitcoin ETFs, which have already pulled in billions of dollars, arguing that XRP could see a similar wave once American institutions gain access.

XRP Community Reactions

The discussion quickly turned into a mix of excitement and speculation. Some users celebrated the milestone as a sign of legitimacy for XRP, while others pointed out that no other Canadian crypto ETF has matched this pace of inflows. Several admitted they are now considering buying ETF shares directly, either as a safer way to gain exposure or in anticipation of a broader institutional push.