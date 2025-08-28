The post XRP Expands in Asia as Linklogis Taps Ledger for $2.9B Supply Chain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP has scored a huge win in Asia, as the Chinese fintech firm, Linklogis, partnered with XRP Ledger (XRPL). The ledger was selected to power China’s global digital supply chain finance platform via the new partnership.

XRP Ledger Partners with Linklogis

In a recent press release, China’s leading supply chain fintech provider, Linklogis, revealed that it is joining forces with XRPL. The core of this collaboration is to integrate Linklogis’ supply chain finance platform onto the XRPL mainnet. This will allow the circulation and cross-border settlement of digital assets backed by real-world trade flows.

The partnership also focuses on tokenizing trade assets such as invoices and receivables. By converting these assets into digital tokens, businesses can unlock liquidity. It will ensure smoother transactions while increasing efficiency without any delays in global trade finance.

Why is Linklogis Collaborating with XRPL?

In 2024, Linklogis processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.9 billion) in cross-border assets across 27 countries. By using the ledger, the company underlines the evolution of blockchain technology in Chinese companies’ decentralized systems.

With the new partnership, Linklogis will provide businesses with more ways to access funds and enhance transparency in trade financing. The firm intends to simplify settlement for exporters, importers, and financiers by linking its financial infrastructure with XRPL.

The collaboration will also explore other areas such as stablecoins and supply chain finance innovation, including smart contract platforms that can bring supply chain real-world assets (RWAs). It will also investigate the convergence of blockchain and AI in global trade finance.

Growing Confidence in XRPL

In the past month, XRPL’s tokenized RWA volume crossed 22.81%, reaching approximately $305.8 million. This has positioned XRPL as the ninth-largest blockchain by RWA value.

Earlier this year, in May, the Dubai Land Department adopted the ledger to power its real estate tokenization program. Several other countries are exploring XRP to reduce reliance on traditional currencies like US dollars and improve cross-border trade. Latin American countries, especially Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, are some of the main adopters of XRP, driven by its fast and cost-efficient overseas payments.