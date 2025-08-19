XRP Faces $3.00 Support With Brad Garlinghouse Pushing for Adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:51
XRP
XRP$2.8832-5.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-5.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021093-8.61%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0361-4.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.011963+1.53%

Key Insights:

  • Brad Garlinghouse’s talks with Uber and Amazon could drive XRP adoption in mainstream businesses.
  • The BXE token’s rapid growth hints at XRP Ledger’s growing influence in blockchain transactions.
  • XRP price consolidates at $3.00 support, with analysts watching for a bounce to $3.20 resistance.
coincu Brad Garlinghouse 1XRP Faces $3.00 Support With Brad Garlinghouse Pushing for Adoption

XRP is currently holding around the $3.00 support level, as discussions with major companies like Uber and Amazon signal a possible shift toward institutional adoption. This news has fueled expectations of increased use for the XRP Ledger.

Institutional Adoption on the Horizon

Brad Garlinghouse has shared insights into Ripple’s efforts to drive institutional adoption. On August 1st, Ripple launched the XRP Ledger Institutional Program, which aims to attract large-scale players to the XRP ecosystem.

According to Garlinghouse, Ripple has engaged with major companies, including Uber and Amazon, to introduce XRP as a payment solution. Garlinghouse emphasized that this partnership could push the adoption of blockchain technology in mainstream businesses.

He started by saying that these meetings with Uber and Amazon show that there’s growing interest in using XRP for payments. This could lead to broader institutional support and boost XRP’s role in the financial industry.

BXE Token and XRP Ledger’s Growth

The recent surge of the BXE token on the XRP Ledger has drawn attention. With a total supply of 500 million tokens, the price of BXE has shown rapid growth. BXE is currently priced at $0.025 per token; some analysts predict that it could reach $19 to $24 per token.

The BXE token is seen as a crucial component in the development of the XRP ecosystem, supporting XRP’s role in facilitating quicker and cheaper transactions. Market experts are cautious, warning that further price movements may be needed to confirm long-term growth.

XRP Price Holds Steady Near $3.00

However, XRP’s price has been consolidating around the $3.00 support zone after falling from its previous high of $3.32. According to BitGuru, if XRP fails to maintain this support level, it could fall further to $2.90. Notably, a bounce from this level could lead the price back to the $3.20 resistance.

AD 4nXcoH6mKstHBkJPNenn7RQuBh74ze6YVafcYNoRZMvp74O jaHkQKLxqzcW7LJcB QhNS8zAQIX mW5PSVgl6gTB8M 6 LJtT71WG4TOFskIqag8rGNLaT64b0elYRjBbUPlteNS9A?key=BJwJ5gZ6Al7wlK5Ec2ECsgXRP support level | Source: X

As of the time of writing, XRP is priced at $3.02 and has been up 1.68% in the last 24 hours, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.5 billion. The ongoing efforts to integrate XRP into major institutional systems suggest that the cryptocurrency’s role in global financial transactions may soon increase.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-faces-3-00-support-with-brad-garlinghouse-pushing-for-adoption/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001019-5.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002025-4.30%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.885-5.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05032+2.11%
CAR
CAR$0.010492-0.28%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005582-6.05%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest