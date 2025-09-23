The post XRP flash crash triggers $75 million in liquidations; COME Mining cloud mining opens new avenues for holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [Blockchain News] In September 2025, XRP fell to $2.70 in a flash crash. In just 24 hours, the liquidation volume exceeded $1.7 billion, of which XRP alone accounted for more than $75 million. Although the market has high hopes for the approval of the XRP ETF, the price is still hovering in the range of $2.96 to $3.10 in the short term, and uncertainty remains. In this context, more and more XRP holders no longer choose to simply “hold coins for appreciation”, but instead turn their attention to COME Mining cloud mining. Through computing power contracts paid and settled in XRP, users can convert tokens into stable income settled daily without the cost of mining machines and electricity. This model not only avoids the inefficiency of funds during sideways or falling markets, but also avoids the high threshold and high risks of frequent transactions. For investors, COME Mining cloud mining is becoming a rational choice that can maintain liquidity while resisting market fluctuations, allowing XRP to truly move from “static holding” to “dynamic interest generation.” COME Mining Application Highlights 1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience. 2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors. 3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, we provide users with bank-grade encryption and fund security. 4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started. 5. Stable operation… The post XRP flash crash triggers $75 million in liquidations; COME Mining cloud mining opens new avenues for holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [Blockchain News] In September 2025, XRP fell to $2.70 in a flash crash. In just 24 hours, the liquidation volume exceeded $1.7 billion, of which XRP alone accounted for more than $75 million. Although the market has high hopes for the approval of the XRP ETF, the price is still hovering in the range of $2.96 to $3.10 in the short term, and uncertainty remains. In this context, more and more XRP holders no longer choose to simply “hold coins for appreciation”, but instead turn their attention to COME Mining cloud mining. Through computing power contracts paid and settled in XRP, users can convert tokens into stable income settled daily without the cost of mining machines and electricity. This model not only avoids the inefficiency of funds during sideways or falling markets, but also avoids the high threshold and high risks of frequent transactions. For investors, COME Mining cloud mining is becoming a rational choice that can maintain liquidity while resisting market fluctuations, allowing XRP to truly move from “static holding” to “dynamic interest generation.” COME Mining Application Highlights 1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience. 2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors. 3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, we provide users with bank-grade encryption and fund security. 4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started. 5. Stable operation…

XRP flash crash triggers $75 million in liquidations; COME Mining cloud mining opens new avenues for holders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:16
1
1$0.016528+131.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,948.75+0.31%
GET
GET$0.00622-3.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08553-2.01%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003099-0.89%
XRP
XRP$2.8799+0.68%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10651-12.53%

[Blockchain News] In September 2025, XRP fell to $2.70 in a flash crash. In just 24 hours, the liquidation volume exceeded $1.7 billion, of which XRP alone accounted for more than $75 million. Although the market has high hopes for the approval of the XRP ETF, the price is still hovering in the range of $2.96 to $3.10 in the short term, and uncertainty remains.

In this context, more and more XRP holders no longer choose to simply “hold coins for appreciation”, but instead turn their attention to COME Mining cloud mining. Through computing power contracts paid and settled in XRP, users can convert tokens into stable income settled daily without the cost of mining machines and electricity.

This model not only avoids the inefficiency of funds during sideways or falling markets, but also avoids the high threshold and high risks of frequent transactions. For investors, COME Mining cloud mining is becoming a rational choice that can maintain liquidity while resisting market fluctuations, allowing XRP to truly move from “static holding” to “dynamic interest generation.”

COME Mining Application Highlights

1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience.

2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors.

3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, we provide users with bank-grade encryption and fund security.

4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started.

5. Stable operation and 24/7 service: Flexible short-term and long-term contracts are available. The platform guarantees 100% uptime and provides 24/7 technical support, giving users peace of mind.

Cloud mining contract example (BTC):

(Experience Contract): Investment: $100, Total Net Profit: $100 + $8.

Avalon Miner A1326-109T: Investment: $550, Total Net Profit: $550 + $33.27

Avalon Miner A15Pro-221T: Investment: $3,000, Total Net Profit: $3,000 + $686.4

Dash Miner D9: Investment: $5,000, Total Net Profit: $5,000 + $1,840

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP+ Hyd: Investment: $10,000, Total Net Profit: $10,000 + $5,709

Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft: Investment: $30,000, Total Net Profit: $30,000 + $20,313

Three steps to start:

1.Register: Visit the official website and register with your email address.

2.Choose a contract: Flexibly choose a computing power plan based on your budget.

3.Enjoy the benefits: After contract activation, daily profits are automatically credited to your account, and you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Summary:

In the context of the XRP market still being full of uncertainty and frequent short-term fluctuations, and “hoarding coins and waiting for appreciation” is no longer the best strategy, although the positive impact of ETFs may bring about a rebound, COME Mining cloud mining converts static tokens into dynamic income, locks in daily cash flow during market fluctuations, and provides long-term investors and novice users with a transparent and sustainable income channel. It has become a safe haven for investors in periods of sideways and volatility, and an important path for the long-term appreciation of digital assets.

For more details, please visit the official website: comemining.com

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-flash-crash-triggers-75-million-in-liquidations-come-mining-cloud-mining-opens-new-avenues-for-holders/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+1.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-4.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30