XRP Flashing Early Breakout Signals: Is the Wait Over? (Ripple Price Analysis)

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/11 22:04
XRP
XRP$2.999-0.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-5.31%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4097-1.91%
BULLS
BULLS$694.79+28.71%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1252-1.18%

Ripple’s native token continues to trade in a calm environment, with neither bulls nor bears showing decisive strength. The market is consolidating inside established structures, and order flow has not yet shifted strongly enough to break the deadlock.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, Ripple is holding above the $2.7–$2.8 support zone, a level further reinforced by the 100-day moving average. Despite recent downside pressure, buyers have stepped in each time the price has tested this area.

The broader ascending channel remains intact, but overhead resistance around $3.4–$3.6 continues to weigh on the market. Until the price escapes this compression, XRP is likely to remain range-bound.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart highlights a descending triangle structure, with the asset repeatedly testing the lower boundary near $2.7 while failing to break past the descending resistance trendline.

This narrowing range is squeezing liquidity, setting up for a breakout. If buyers manage to push through $3.1, momentum could carry XRP toward the $3.4 resistance. Conversely, losing the $2.7 decision point would likely accelerate a decline toward $2.4.

The post XRP Flashing Early Breakout Signals: Is the Wait Over? (Ripple Price Analysis) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06816+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001326+3.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Share
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,440.62+0.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

QuidMiner: Smart cloud mining app for XRP, DOGE, and more in 2025

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went