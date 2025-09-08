XRP Flips USDT Again as Price Targets $3 Ahead October 18 ETF Approvals

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/08 15:52
Capverse
CAP$0.14177-0.35%
XRP
XRP$2.9376+3.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01284+1.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00665-4.31%
  • XRP has reclaimed its spot again by now, as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap fueled by optimism around potential SEC approval of spot XRP ETFs in October.
  • Analysts project that ETF approval could potentially drive XRP toward $3 in the short term and possibly $5+ by year-end.

XRP, the native token of the Ripple network, has once again overpowered Tether’s USDT in market capitalization, reclaiming its position as the third-largest digital asset globally. At the moment, XRP jumped about 3% on Sunday, pushing back above stablecoin USDT in the rankings as traders speculating the SEC’s upcoming ETF review could be a big catalyst.

In line with a recent highlight by Crypto News Flash (CNF) report, XRP’s market cap has reached $140 billion, with analysts predicting a surge to a $500 billion market cap ahead, according to data from CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. As of September 7, XRP’s market cap stands at approximately $171.7 billion, surpassing USDT’s $159.5 billionvaluation.

Nevertheless, this “flip” marks the latest chapter in a volatile year for XRP, which has seen multiple instances of overtaking the stablecoin giant amid regulatory wins and growing institutional interest.

But still, the recent jump is mainly driven by growing speculation that the U.S. SEC could soon approve spot XRP ETFs, with the most important decision dates coming up in this coming October.

Back then, this also comes after some long waiting, as shared in a tweet, that the $XRP ETFs need to be approved by October. No more delays.

Moreover, analysts are now projecting a price target of $3 for XRP in the near term soon. This is driven by ETF optimism and broader market direction. But, this updates not just underscoring XRP’s resilience but also highlights its evolving role in cross-border payments and institutional finance too.

Implications for Ripple (XRP) Market Price

As for the implications for XRP’s market price, they are profound and multifaceted. The expected October ETF approval could trigger immediate inflows of $5–8 billion, propelling the price toward $3 in the short term and potentially $5+ by year-end, based on historical ETF precedents and current technical setups.

On the other hand, delays or rejections could pressure prices below $2.70 support, leading to a 10–20% correction amid profit-taking. Long-term, successful ETFs would strengthen XRP’s role in global finance, driving sustained demand via ODL and RLUSD integrations, potentially targeting $10 by 2030 if adoption mirrors ETH’s trajectory.

As of now, XRP is trading at $2.89 USD, reflecting a 2.37% increase over the past day and 5.39% over the past week. therefore, if spot XRP ETFs win SEC approval, it could open a steady institutional channel into XRP similar to what spot BTC ETFs did for Bitcoin. See XRP price chart below.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06142+1.00%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003516-2.11%
NFT
NFT$0.000000446-0.57%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,894.75+0.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.03+0.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Share
FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-12.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:23
Share

Trending News

More

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming