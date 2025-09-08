XRP Flips USDT Again as Price Targets $3 Ahead October 18 ETF Approvals

XRP has reclaimed its spot again by now, as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap fueled by optimism around potential SEC approval of spot XRP ETFs in October.

Analysts project that ETF approval could potentially drive XRP toward $3 in the short term and possibly $5+ by year-end.

XRP, the native token of the Ripple network, has once again overpowered Tether’s USDT in market capitalization, reclaiming its position as the third-largest digital asset globally. At the moment, XRP jumped about 3% on Sunday, pushing back above stablecoin USDT in the rankings as traders speculating the SEC’s upcoming ETF review could be a big catalyst.

In line with a recent highlight by Crypto News Flash (CNF) report, XRP’s market cap has reached $140 billion, with analysts predicting a surge to a $500 billion market cap ahead, according to data from CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. As of September 7, XRP’s market cap stands at approximately $171.7 billion, surpassing USDT’s $159.5 billionvaluation.

Nevertheless, this “flip” marks the latest chapter in a volatile year for XRP, which has seen multiple instances of overtaking the stablecoin giant amid regulatory wins and growing institutional interest.

But still, the recent jump is mainly driven by growing speculation that the U.S. SEC could soon approve spot XRP ETFs, with the most important decision dates coming up in this coming October.

Back then, this also comes after some long waiting, as shared in a tweet, that the $XRP ETFs need to be approved by October. No more delays.

Moreover, analysts are now projecting a price target of $3 for XRP in the near term soon. This is driven by ETF optimism and broader market direction. But, this updates not just underscoring XRP’s resilience but also highlights its evolving role in cross-border payments and institutional finance too.

Implications for Ripple (XRP) Market Price

As for the implications for XRP’s market price, they are profound and multifaceted. The expected October ETF approval could trigger immediate inflows of $5–8 billion, propelling the price toward $3 in the short term and potentially $5+ by year-end, based on historical ETF precedents and current technical setups.

On the other hand, delays or rejections could pressure prices below $2.70 support, leading to a 10–20% correction amid profit-taking. Long-term, successful ETFs would strengthen XRP’s role in global finance, driving sustained demand via ODL and RLUSD integrations, potentially targeting $10 by 2030 if adoption mirrors ETH’s trajectory.

As of now, XRP is trading at $2.89 USD, reflecting a 2.37% increase over the past day and 5.39% over the past week. therefore, if spot XRP ETFs win SEC approval, it could open a steady institutional channel into XRP similar to what spot BTC ETFs did for Bitcoin. See XRP price chart below.

