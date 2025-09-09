XRP Has Raised 500% From The Dip – And This Altcoin Can Make It Sooner

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 23:10
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005913-3.74%
XRP
XRP$2.9568-0.68%
xrp2 (1)

XRP has soared more than 500% from $0.48 in November 2024 to $3 in September 2025, reigniting confidence in its long-term trajectory. Yet as markets hunt for the next explosive play, Unich is quickly emerging as the altcoin that could outpace XRP’s momentum and deliver outsized gains even sooner.

What Fueled XRP’s Explosive 500% Rally

XRP’s extraordinary 500% surge is the result of a rare alignment of regulatory clarity, institutional adoption, and technical momentum. The turning point came with the resolution of Ripple’s long-standing SEC lawsuit. A federal court ruled XRP is not a security, and Ripple settled for $125 million in penalties, removing years of uncertainty and allowing the token to be reclassified as a commodity under the CLARITY Act.

Investor confidence returned quickly. Grayscale added XRP to its Digital Large Cap Fund, while products such as ProShares Ultra XRP attracted more than $1.2 billion in inflows. The renewed capital push has elevated XRP back to the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

On the technical side, indicators point to continued strength. The relative strength index remains in a healthy zone, while the moving average convergence divergence shows positive divergence. Together, these trends suggest momentum is still on XRP’s side.

chart26Source: Tradingview

Looking ahead, potential spot ETF approvals and Ripple’s expansion into tokenized assets, including U.S. Treasury bills through RLUSD, could provide further catalysts. Analysts now project a price range between $2.85 and $3.81 in 2025, supported by institutional adoption and global market expansion.

While XRP has reclaimed a leading position in the market, attention is beginning to shift toward new opportunities. One of the most talked-about names is Unich, an emerging Solana-based project that some investors believe could deliver strong gains on a shorter timeline.

Unich: Why It Could “Make It Sooner”

Unich OTC is quickly becoming one of the most notable projects on Solana, with the Unich Pre-Market already proving its value even before the token officially launches. In just six months, the platform has processed over $1.2 billion in trading volume, attracted 5 million users from 190 countries, and generated $20 million in revenue.

Two features make Unich stand out.

The first is its dual-collateral model, where both buyers and sellers must lock 50% of the trade value in a smart contract. This removes counterparty risk and makes pre-TGE deals as secure as exchange trades, unlike traditional OTC markets on Telegram that are often prone to fraud.

The second is the Cashout Order feature, which lets investors exit or adjust positions before TGE by transferring them to other users. This makes pre-market trading more flexible and liquid than anywhere else in the market.

So far, more than 60 tokens are being traded on the Unich Pre-Market, backed by over 40 partnerships. Well-known projects like Doodles and Pump.fun have each reached trading volumes of around $20 million, showing both the platform’s growth and broad adoption. This early success highlights how Unich is solving one of crypto’s biggest issues about trust and security in pre-TGE trading.

Driving this growth is the Unich IDO, which offered $UN at just $0.1576. The Unich token utilities are designed to build long-term alignment by giving holders real benefits: reduced trading fees on the Unich Pre-Market, staking rewards of 20 – 30%, governance rights, early access to new products, and a buyback-and-burn mechanism that uses 30% of profits to reduce supply.

Demand has been strong from the start when Unich made a debut on its own Pre-Market platform. The token quickly climbed from $0.16 to new all-time-high at nearly $1, showing both investor confidence and liquidity well before major exchange listings. With its utilities directly tied to platform growth, $UN is emerging as one of the standout exchange tokens of 2025.

Conclusion

All in all, XRP’s rally shows how clarity and adoption can unlock massive value, but the Unich token sale points toward the next frontier. With a proven platform already in motion and $UN gaining real demand before major listings, Unich offers a glimpse of what early-stage crypto success can look like. For those searching for the next breakout, 2025 may be the year Unich steps into the spotlight.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003286+0.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-14.49%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12145-16.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-14.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06613+2.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Share
Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

The cryptocurrency market is closely watching Dogecoin this week as Nate Geraci, chairman and president of The ETF Store, says the first Dogecoin ETF could launch very soon, possibly within days. Meanwhile, market analyst Javon Marks predicts that the memecoin could be on the edge of a massive rally, which may bring huge gains of more than 860 percent for holders.  First Dogecoin ETF Could Arrive This Week Nate Geraci shared his view on X that the first Dogecoin ETF appears likely to launch this week. He pointed to the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, which will trade under the ticker symbol $DOJE. Geraci told followers to “get ready,” and he added that he thinks the next two months for crypto ETFs will be “wild.” His words suggest that not only Dogecoin but also other crypto funds could be part of a very active period in the ETF space. Related Reading: Ethereum Price To Clear $5,000 If This Level Is Broken ETF provider REX Shares also confirmed the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF. The company announced that $DOJE is coming soon and will be the first ETF to give investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s performance. For fans of the iconic memecoin, this means there will be a new and regulated way to invest in DOGE without holding the coin directly. The ETF filing with the U.S. SEC, which includes a prospectus for the offering, confirms that the plan is official and already moving forward, making Geraci’s comments about an ETF launch this week more realistic. If it goes live, the Dogecoin ETF will join the growing list of crypto ETFs already on the market, but it will stand out as the first dedicated to DOGE. Analyst Predicts A 860% Surge In The Dogecoin Price While news about a Dogecoin ETF is making waves, market analyst Javon Marks has put forward an even more dramatic outlook for the coin’s price. Based on his review, he believes the coin could rise more than 860% from its current levels. His price target is about $2.28, though he added that the move could even go much higher. Related Reading: Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know Marks explained that Dogecoin’s earlier cycles have shown a pattern of big rallies, and the current setup is similar. That is why he thinks a near 10X rally could be looming in the future. In the past, the memecoin often spent long stretches moving sideways and building strength before breaking out into significant gains. Marks sees the same type of structure now, which is why he believes another large rally may be starting. With the possibility of the first Dogecoin ETF launching this week and a well-known analyst suggesting massive price growth, the coin is once again at the center of attention in the crypto market. Investors are now watching both the ETF decision and the price charts to see if these bold calls will become reality. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.652+3.55%
Union
U$0.00986-1.89%
Waves
WAVES$1.1156-0.73%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/09 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

Strategic Bitcoin Purchase: Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive Commits $50.7M