The post XRP Holders Can Mint Stablecoins via Enosys Loans on Flare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enosys introduces the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin loan protocol on Flare, using the Liquity V2 model. XRP holders can mint overcollateralized stablecoins without selling their assets. Plans include supporting staked XRP (stXRP) for additional DeFi benefits. Enosys has launched Enosys Loans, a collateralized debt position (CDP) protocol that lets XRP holders mint an overcollateralized stablecoin without selling their assets. It’s the first XRP-backed stablecoin loan service live on Flare The product uses FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP, as the initial collateral with plans to support staked XRP (stXRP) in the future. This development marks the first time a decentralized stablecoin is fully backed by XRP. In other words, the launch expands XRP’s role from payments into yield-generating decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. Related: XRP Staking and DeFi Yield Features Now Being Offered via Flare Network and Uphold Liquity V2 Fork Brings Proven DeFi Design Enosys Loans is built as a fork of Liquity V2, one of DeFi’s most tested CDP protocols. Liquity has maintained billions in collateral and a stable $1 peg through volatile market conditions since 2021.  The Flare deployment keeps key Liquity features, such as its stability pool, which covers outstanding debt during liquidations. At the same time, it adds upgrades like user-set borrowing rates, protocol-incentivized liquidity, and improved capital efficiency. Borrowers can set their own annual percentage rate (APR), but lower rates come with a risk. If the stablecoin dips below its peg, the lowest-rate loans are the first to be redeemed. Flare Oracles for Pricing The platform integrates with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing.  The FTSO aggregates independent price feeds, ensuring accurate and tamper-resistant data to determine the value of the collateral and help the stablecoin maintain its $1 value. Expanding XRP DeFi Reach Beyond FXRP, Enosys plans to add stXRP, allowing… The post XRP Holders Can Mint Stablecoins via Enosys Loans on Flare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enosys introduces the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin loan protocol on Flare, using the Liquity V2 model. XRP holders can mint overcollateralized stablecoins without selling their assets. Plans include supporting staked XRP (stXRP) for additional DeFi benefits. Enosys has launched Enosys Loans, a collateralized debt position (CDP) protocol that lets XRP holders mint an overcollateralized stablecoin without selling their assets. It’s the first XRP-backed stablecoin loan service live on Flare The product uses FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP, as the initial collateral with plans to support staked XRP (stXRP) in the future. This development marks the first time a decentralized stablecoin is fully backed by XRP. In other words, the launch expands XRP’s role from payments into yield-generating decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. Related: XRP Staking and DeFi Yield Features Now Being Offered via Flare Network and Uphold Liquity V2 Fork Brings Proven DeFi Design Enosys Loans is built as a fork of Liquity V2, one of DeFi’s most tested CDP protocols. Liquity has maintained billions in collateral and a stable $1 peg through volatile market conditions since 2021.  The Flare deployment keeps key Liquity features, such as its stability pool, which covers outstanding debt during liquidations. At the same time, it adds upgrades like user-set borrowing rates, protocol-incentivized liquidity, and improved capital efficiency. Borrowers can set their own annual percentage rate (APR), but lower rates come with a risk. If the stablecoin dips below its peg, the lowest-rate loans are the first to be redeemed. Flare Oracles for Pricing The platform integrates with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing.  The FTSO aggregates independent price feeds, ensuring accurate and tamper-resistant data to determine the value of the collateral and help the stablecoin maintain its $1 value. Expanding XRP DeFi Reach Beyond FXRP, Enosys plans to add stXRP, allowing…

XRP Holders Can Mint Stablecoins via Enosys Loans on Flare

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:06
1
1$0.005102-55.30%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012489-7.46%
XRP
XRP$2.9873-1.41%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003811-10.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001834-3.97%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153--%
  • Enosys introduces the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin loan protocol on Flare, using the Liquity V2 model.
  • XRP holders can mint overcollateralized stablecoins without selling their assets.
  • Plans include supporting staked XRP (stXRP) for additional DeFi benefits.

Enosys has launched Enosys Loans, a collateralized debt position (CDP) protocol that lets XRP holders mint an overcollateralized stablecoin without selling their assets. It’s the first XRP-backed stablecoin loan service live on Flare

The product uses FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP, as the initial collateral with plans to support staked XRP (stXRP) in the future.

This development marks the first time a decentralized stablecoin is fully backed by XRP. In other words, the launch expands XRP’s role from payments into yield-generating decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.

Related: XRP Staking and DeFi Yield Features Now Being Offered via Flare Network and Uphold

Liquity V2 Fork Brings Proven DeFi Design

Enosys Loans is built as a fork of Liquity V2, one of DeFi’s most tested CDP protocols. Liquity has maintained billions in collateral and a stable $1 peg through volatile market conditions since 2021. 

The Flare deployment keeps key Liquity features, such as its stability pool, which covers outstanding debt during liquidations. At the same time, it adds upgrades like user-set borrowing rates, protocol-incentivized liquidity, and improved capital efficiency.

Borrowers can set their own annual percentage rate (APR), but lower rates come with a risk. If the stablecoin dips below its peg, the lowest-rate loans are the first to be redeemed.

Flare Oracles for Pricing

The platform integrates with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing. 

The FTSO aggregates independent price feeds, ensuring accurate and tamper-resistant data to determine the value of the collateral and help the stablecoin maintain its $1 value.

Expanding XRP DeFi Reach

Beyond FXRP, Enosys plans to add stXRP, allowing holders to earn staking rewards while also using their staked tokens as collateral. This dual-use model gives XRP investors new opportunities to borrow, provide liquidity, and earn yield without liquidating their holdings.

Essentially, Enosys is helping make XRP a major part of DeFi with the launch of Liquity V2 on Flare, boosting activity on Flare’s FAssets system and opening new ways to use XRP for decentralized liquidity.

Related: Coinbase Bridges Assets to Base DeFi with cbXRP cbADA cbDOGE cbLTC

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-stablecoin-loans-flare-enosys-launch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
FOX Token
FOX$0.02841-1.28%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003056-4.76%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1636-17.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
Share
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
Union
U$0.013855-2.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-0.60%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012488-7.70%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 18:55
Share
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Cardano price prediction models are drawing attention this week as ADA hovers around $0.88 to $0.90, with momentum building at resistance zones and technical setups suggesting a possible breakout.  Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is trending alongside Cardano, with many considering it a sharper utility play right now. Remittix is being mentioned heavily in market chatter this […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04399-1.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01784-3.98%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy

The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/20/2025)