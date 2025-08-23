XRP Holders Dump As Remittix Becomes The #1 Payment Token Pick In Whale Portfolios

Remittix (RTX) is quietly becoming a top option for whales seeking smooth cross-border transactions, while XRP is having difficulty regaining traction.

According to analysts, investors are turning their attention from speculative plays to companies with quantifiable utility because of their real-world use cases and significant presale traction.

XRP Struggles As Selling Pressure Intensifies

The XRP price has struggled to maintain momentum after trying to break above key resistance levels. Over the past week, the token has seen significant liquidations after short-term holders cut losses.

Source: TradingView

Trading volume has picked up, but sentiment remains cautious. The concentration of large XRP holders suggests that any meaningful upside is likely dependent on a recovery in broader market confidence. Analysts point out that XRP still has upside potential. However, volatility remains a key concern, and short-term price swings could continue to create price pressure.

Remittix: The Whale Magnet Driving Attention

Whales are increasingly favoring Remittix (RTX), seeing it as a reliable alternative to traditional payment tokens. With over $20.7 million already raised in the presale, the project is positioning itself as a real-world solution for crypto-to-fiat transfers.

Cross-chain DeFi project supporting Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon.

Crypto with real utility aimed at simplifying global payments.

Low gas fee crypto project, ensuring transactions remain cheap and fast.

Potential upcoming listing to watch once Remittix hits $22M in presale.

Investors are drawn to Remittix’s (RTX) PayFi solution, which enables instant conversion of crypto to local currency without delays or complex KYC. The combination of low fees, real-world utility, and strong presale performance makes Remittix a standout pick in a market where XRP holders are seeking safer options.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

