XRP in the Post-SEC Era: Is a $1+ Move Back on the Cards?

As the crypto market turns its attention to October, XRP is once again in the spotlight. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces final deadlines between October 18–25 to approve or reject multiple spot XRP ETF applications, including proposals from Grayscale and Franklin Templeton.

The outcome will likely shape XRP’s near-term trajectory. An approval would unlock a wave of capital from traditional investors, while delays or rejections could inject volatility into an already cautious market.

Institutional Demand vs. Regulatory Delay

A green light from the SEC could prove transformative for XRP. Analysts estimate that a spot ETF would unlock billions in capital inflows from pension funds, wealth managers, and institutional allocators who have so far lacked regulated avenues to gain XRP exposure. Much like Bitcoin’s 2023 ETF approvals, such a move could serve as a powerful catalyst for price appreciation.

However, optimism is tempered by the SEC’s track record. The agency has historically extended deadlines on crypto ETF filings, often pushing final verdicts to the limit. Any delays could dampen sentiment and increase short-term volatility, as traders attempt to front-run the regulator’s decision-making process.

Technical Support Holds Ground

Source: coinmarketcap

Despite cautious trading, XRP’s chart still shows resilience. The token currently trades above both the 200-day SMA ($2.48) and the pivot point at $2.81. Momentum indicators paint a mixed but potentially improving picture:

MACD histogram: bearish momentum is fading.

RSI (45.47): neutral, leaving room for upside.

Holding the $2.71 (38.2% Fibonacci level) is critical. Stability here could pave the way for a retest of $3.12 resistance. But risks remain: over $57M in XRP long positions were liquidated this week, suggesting that a breakdown below $2.71 could spark further forced selling.

Cautious Optimism with Risks Attached

XRP’s performance reflects the market’s wait-and-see stance. Gains have been muted, but underlying signals — including whale accumulation of 900M XRP within 48 hours and Ripple’s progress toward securing a banking license — provide fundamental tailwinds.

In short, the ETF verdict window between October 18–25 may determine whether XRP charts a path back above $3 — or slips into deeper consolidation first.

Outset PR Builds Trust During Regulatory Crossroads

Just as XRP’s price hinges on regulatory clarity, clear communication is essential to sustain investor confidence during uncertain milestones. This is where Outset PR, founded by crypto PR strategist Mike Ermolaev, plays a critical role.

Unlike agencies that rely on one-size-fits-all placements, Outset PR crafts campaigns like a workshop, weaving client stories into the broader market context. Media outreach is data-driven: outlets are chosen based on discoverability, authority, conversion rates, and viral potential, while narratives are tailored for each audience and timed to match market momentum.

Its proprietary traffic acquisition technology further amplifies impact by combining editorial coverage with SEO and lead generation, ensuring projects appear across high-discovery surfaces. The results prove its approach:

ChangeNOW grew its customer base by 40% through a multi-layered campaign enhanced with Google Discover.

Step App boosted engagement in the US and UK, aligning with a 138% surge in FITFI token value.

Choise.ai reached a 28.5x token rally during a strategically timed campaign.

In a post-SEC era where regulatory outcomes can sway sentiment overnight, Outset PR ensures that communications remain measurable, trust-driven, and built for impact — turning volatility into an opportunity to reinforce credibility and lead narratives.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.