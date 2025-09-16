XRP Investors Rotate Into Lyno AI Presale as Stage 2 Gains Millions in Early Buys.

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 15:02
CROSS
CROSS$0.2306+0.79%
XRP
XRP$3.0287+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-1.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1368-8.86%
Boost
BOOST$0.08879-5.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.31%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000425+1.67%

Lyno AI presents a promising token sale fueled by rotations by the recent buy spurt in Ripple. This movement underscores the increased attention to the special AI-based cross-chain arbitrage platform created by Lyno.

XRP’s ETF Boost Spurs $LYNO Demand

XRP rose 8 per cent to $3.02 with ETF approvals and inflows projected at between 4 billion and 8 billion. Large whales increased their holdings with 340 million XRP tokens and the Federal Reserve was suggesting interest rate reduction. Such actions in the market have made XRP investors start diversifying their efforts by investing in the Stage 2 presale launched by Lyno AI that has already raised 24898 and sold 497974 of its tokens. The upcoming launch of September 18 of the ETF will further augment the liquidity and the interest on the neighboring projects such as Lyno.

Lyno AI’s Early Bird Stage Heating Up

Lyno AI is special with its price of tokens at the Early Bird stage in the range of 0.05 and a price of 0.055 in the following phase. The presale will have an ultimate target price of $0.10. This increasing demand portrays a high confidence in the market. The true cross-chain arbitrage solutions are appealing to investors in Europe and other regions, as they provide a gateway to Polygon, Arbitrum and 12 additional networks. In contrast to the payment-oriented model of XRP, Lyno will allow access to liquidity mining faster and with priority access by staking $LYNO tokens.

Why Lyno AI Is Drawing XRP Holders

Analysts project Lyno might rise to 3800 percent by Q4 2025 through its autonomous AI code and multi-tier security that is audited by Cyberscope . The platform of Lyno eliminates the traditional trading barriers, which enables the retail investor to compete with the institutions in terms of speed and efficiency. Not only does staking a token named LYNO give a buyer trading priority, but also a giveaway, in which those who buy more than 100 tokens can win shares of a 100K prize pool. This is a combination of incentive and technology which is powering the token sale momentum of Lyno.

Investors are advised to hurry up before the next step of prices and expected hype to purchase a token of the company LYNO. The Early Bird phase of Lyno AI is open and has almost half a million tokens sold and increasing demands of rotating capital by XRP holders. The smart contracts that are under audit and the innovative artificial intelligence elements of the presale indicate a frontrunner to get into.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12242-6.72%
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.57%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002446+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Share
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.16%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-3.59%
Share
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Share
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
NEAR
NEAR$2.68+2.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001729+2.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD