XRP Joins Bitcoin and Ethereum in Top 100 Global Assets List

XRP rejoins global top 100 with $181.8B market cap, ranking #99.

SEC lawsuit closure and ETF filings fuel institutional adoption.

Technical breakout positions XRP for next phase of 2025 bull cycle.

XRP has rejoined the list of the world’s top 100 assets by market capitalization, securing the #99 spot with a $181.8 billion valuation, according to CompaniesMarketCap. That puts it just ahead of India’s HDFC Bank at $181.1 billion and close behind Citigroup.

Worth noting that Ethereum is ranked at 22, with a market cap of about $546 billion, while Bitcoin is ranked 8. For perspective, gold remains the world’s most valuable asset at nearly $25 trillion, while U.S. tech leaders Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon dominate the top 10.

Institutional Filings for Spot XRP ETFs Accelerate Adoption

XRP’s return to the top 100 comes as institutional demand grows. More than a dozen U.S. asset managers have filed for spot XRP ETFs with the SEC.

Related: Canary XRP ETF Listed on DTCC, XRP Breaks Out Above $3 Ahead of SEC Ruling

While final approval is pending, the Canary XRP ETF appeared on the DTCC platform, a procedural step that typically precedes market launch.

Public Companies Add XRP to Treasury Strategies

Beyond funds, corporates are integrating XRP into balance sheets. Trident Digital Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: TDTH) and Webus International (NASDAQ: WETO) disclosed XRP positions as treasury assets, citing its role as an inflation hedge. The moves underscore a broader corporate pivot toward crypto adoption.

Ripple vs SEC Settlement Provides Legal Clarity for XRP

XRP’s rise is also tied to regulatory clarity. The four-year Ripple vs SEC lawsuit closed with a ruling that XRP sales on exchanges are not securities, ending years of uncertainty. The U.S. market has since advanced new crypto laws, including the GENIUS Act, which boosted Ripple’s compliance framework and supported adoption of Ripple USD (RLUSD).

Lawmakers are now advancing the Crypto Clarity Act, expected to pass in the Senate, further securing XRP’s legal standing in payments and settlement.

Market Data Confirms $181.8B XRP Market Cap Ranking

CompaniesMarketCap data showed XRP firmly established at $181.8 billion, surpassing HDFC Bank and Citigroup.

Ethereum followed at $546 billion, while Bitcoin held at #8 globally. The ranking highlights XRP’s growing parity with traditional financial institutions.

Technical Breakout Signals XRP’s Next Market Phase

On charts, XRP has delivered a macro breakout after six years of consolidation, reaching above $3.65 in the past year. Since July 2025, price has held inside a descending triangle but rebounded off its 100-day SMA this month.

Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto said the structure sets XRP up for a “euphoric phase” in the 2025 bull market, with potential to retest and surpass previous highs as momentum builds.

Related: XRP (XRP) Price Prediction For September 12