XRP Joins Nasdaq-Listed Crypto ETF as SEC Approves Broader Digital Asset Listings

XRP has officially joined a Nasdaq-listed multi-asset spot crypto ETF in the U.S., signaling regulatory progress and unlocking streamlined investor access to leading digital currencies. XRP Joins Nasdaq-Listed Multi-Asset Spot Crypto ETF in US Amid Regulatory Breakthrough XRP is gaining ground in the U.S. exchange-traded product (ETP) market as regulators open the door for diversified […]

