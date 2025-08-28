XRP Killer? Google to Launch GCUL Chain Targeting Financial Institutions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:37
Google is preparing to launch its new blockchain, GCUL, and some in the industry already describe it as a possible rival to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). 

The project, called Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), is still in private testing, but Google plans a commercial launch in 2026. Notably, due to some similarities with XRP’s technology for payments and settlement, speculation has emerged that it could challenge XRP’s role in the financial sector.

Features of Google’s GCUL Blockchain

For context, GCUL is a layer-1 blockchain built for banks, financial institutions, and large enterprises. Instead of trying to replace traditional money, Google designed it to complement existing financial systems by presenting faster settlement, asset tokenization, and compliance tools. 

Google first unveiled the project in March, but Rich Widmann, Google’s Head of Strategy on Web3, revealed some important details of the project in a recent LinkedIn disclosure.

One of GCUL’s important features is the use of Python for smart contracts. While most blockchains rely on languages like Solidity or Rust, Google chose Python because it is already the go-to language in finance, data science, and machine learning. 

Google also designed the ledger to remain neutral. Unlike blockchains from direct financial competitors, GCUL does not belong to any single institution. Notably, this makes it easier for payment providers, banks, or fintechs to adopt it without worrying about aligning themselves with a rival. 

Meanwhile, GCUL also handles costs differently. For context, the platform uses stable, monthly invoices instead of charging fluctuating gas fees.

In terms of regulation and compliance, GCUL operates as a permissioned network, complete with built-in KYC, audit trails, and regulatory safeguards. While Google may open it further as rules evolve, its first version focuses on meeting the strict demands of global finance.

Partnership with CME

Interestingly, Google already has a major partner exploring the platform. Specifically, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group), one of the largest derivatives markets in the world, is testing tokenization and wholesale payments on GCUL. 

GCUL also ties directly into Google Cloud’s broader ecosystem by connecting with services like BigQuery, Looker, and Vertex AI. As a result, institutions can track transactions in real time, automate fraud checks, and use AI tools to strengthen compliance and efficiency. 

The platform even supports tokenized versions of commercial bank money, backed by regulated assets such as deposits or money market funds, presenting institutions with an alternative to stablecoins.

Comparisons with XRP Ledger

Notably, GCUL focuses primarily on payments, settlements, and tokenization, leading to recent comparisons with the XRPL. For instance, a report by Protos highlighted how GCUL’s features, which include global payments, fast settlement, programmable tokenization, and transaction fees, mirror much of what Ripple has promoted with the XRPL for years. 

The report also noted that CME has never carried out tokenization projects on XRP’s network, making its partnership with Google an important development.

Protos pointed out Alphabet’s size with a valuation of over $2.5 trillion. Notably, Alphabet dwarfs Ripple and the XRP ecosystem in resources and influence. For that reason, some now believe GCUL could threaten XRP’s standing in institutional blockchain adoption.

Despite this, GCUL remains in testing, while XRP already has years of proven activity in real-world payments. Whether Google’s blockchain becomes a true challenger will depend on how banks and financial players react once the platform officially launches in 2026.

This is one of several comparisons XRP has faced in recent times. For instance, Chainlink proponents have consistently suggested that LINK delivers more on what XRP promises, claiming LINK could flip XRP. 

