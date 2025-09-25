Ripple’s XRP token is dominating headlines with a mix of market rotation and significant institutional activity. However, a recent ChatGPT analysis highlights that Cardano (ADA) and Digitap ($TAP) are the best cryptos to buy now. While Cardano unleashes new roadmaps, Digitap integrates traditional finance with blockchain’s speed, privacy, and borderless access through its omni-banking ecosystem. [...] The post XRP Latest News: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now Are ADA & Digitap Says ChatGPT appeared first on Blockonomi.Ripple’s XRP token is dominating headlines with a mix of market rotation and significant institutional activity. However, a recent ChatGPT analysis highlights that Cardano (ADA) and Digitap ($TAP) are the best cryptos to buy now. While Cardano unleashes new roadmaps, Digitap integrates traditional finance with blockchain’s speed, privacy, and borderless access through its omni-banking ecosystem. [...] The post XRP Latest News: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now Are ADA & Digitap Says ChatGPT appeared first on Blockonomi.

XRP Latest News: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now Are ADA & Digitap Says ChatGPT

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 21:00
XRP
XRP$2.8296-2.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559+1.08%
Cardano
ADA$0.7914-4.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01184-3.58%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.361-1.90%

Ripple’s XRP token is dominating headlines with a mix of market rotation and significant institutional activity. However, a recent ChatGPT analysis highlights that Cardano (ADA) and Digitap ($TAP) are the best cryptos to buy now. While Cardano unleashes new roadmaps, Digitap integrates traditional finance with blockchain’s speed, privacy, and borderless access through its omni-banking ecosystem.

With its presale nearing the $200K milestone, Digitap has gained massive popularity for being the first omni-bank globally. With XRP and ADA losing ground in the current volatile market, investors are turning to $TAP as the stable long-term investment.

USE THE CODE “Digitap15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

Why Traders Watching XRP Are Turning to Digitap for Long-Term Gains

XRP has dominated headlines recently as a mix of market rotation and significant institutional activity returned it to traders’ focus. Notably, Ripple’s technology features in notable institutional tokenisation work, highlighting real-world use cases for the XRP Ledger. This development has resulted in 24/7 on-chain liquidity, with the latest announcement from Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, highlighting how quickly the shift is accelerating.

His announcement came after a massive XRP transaction on September 22, 2025, involving a 141.8 million XRP (worth $415 million) move between two private wallets. These developments explain why XRP is on the watchlist of many traders even as the market struggles.

Yet, XRP has suffered recently, losing 6.87% in the past week, and is hovering around $2.85. According to ChatGPT’s latest analysis, XRP’s institutional relevance remains strong in the crypto ecosystem, but it may deliver lower gains compared to $TAP. That’s why investors are turning to the new omni-bank project, Digitap, as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

ADA’s Roadmap Sparks Optimism, But Digitap Is the Smarter Bet

The Cardano Foundation rolled out the next phase of its roadmap to help guide the future of Cardano adoption. In its official X account, the foundation confirmed that its new plan will attract funding and real-world asset use. Interestingly, the roadmap has six main goals that will determine the future of the ADA ecosystem.

Under this roadmap, Cardano stablecoin projects will receive an eight-figure ADA liquidity. Notably, the “Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget” initiative will enhance growth and boost liquidity of the decentralized ecosystem. The Cardano Foundation has also allocated a significant budget to promotion and adoption efforts.

Despite this development, ADA is down 6.56% in the past week, valued at $0.8145 on September 23, 2025. However, the roadmap places ADA among the best cryptos to buy now alongside Digitap, as highlighted by ChatGPT’s most recent analysis.

Why ChatGPT Says Digitap Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Digitap is the omni-bank reinventing how money is transacted in the current world. It links traditional banking and blockchain to support instant and borderless financial access. Digitap is designed for a world where money moves freely within its integrated payments, global accounts, and cross-chain wallets.

The current financial systems are broken, with crypto being fragmented and compliance-challenged, while banks are slow and costly. That’s where Digitap comes in. It fixes the financial ecosystem with smooth fiat-crypto interoperability, automated conversions, and low-cost remittances. Furthermore, it has full-service tools designed for merchants, enterprises, and individuals.

Digitap’s design is inclusive and futuristic, making $TAP one of the best crypto coins to invest in now, according to a recent ChatGPT market analysis. Mobile onboarding attracts over 1 billion unbanked users into the global economy, while business tools, multi-currency accounts, and DeFi access serve merchants and SMEs.

$TAP is the best crypto coin to buy now, since it is driven by audited smart contracts and cutting-edge compliance frameworks. Hence, it is designed to deliver speed, privacy, and global access without the issues that affect traditional banking ecosystems.

By offering speed, trust, and real-world utility, Digitap is more than a platform. It is the ultimate blueprint for the future of money. With omni-banking at its epicenter, Digitap is the standard for financial freedom in a highly connected, digital-first world.

$TAP Presale Thrives as Investors Rush to Secure Early Gains

Looking at its presale, $TAP is seeing significant popularity among investors who want to use crypto alongside fiat in their daily transactions. The presale token is selling at $0.0125 and is expected to gain 27% in the next stage to hit $0.0159. This projected price increase has attracted more users to the new crypto’s presale campaign.

Digitap could outdo even the new crypto presales launching soon because its tokenomics is designed for scarcity. It has a hard cap of 2 billion $TAP tokens and features buy-back & burn mechanisms on transactions. Additionally, this project’s non-inflationary staking pools, coupled with staking penalties that result in token burns, support its long-term growth potential.

Around 15.28 million $TAP tokens have been sold, raising $190K. The project has become a major hit in the crypto community due to its strong use cases, deflation, and real-world adoption. Its massive growth potential makes $TAP the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2025, since it offers more than speculation and hype.

$TAP Is More Than a Token — It’s the Blueprint for Global Finance

While XRP makes headlines with institutional moves and Cardano advances its roadmap, the crypto giants are limited by volatility and market uncertainty. Digitap, however, has broken from these limitations. Being the first true omni-bank, it blends fiat and blockchain smoothly, offering secure accounts, instant global payments, and accessible financial tools for individuals, merchants, and enterprises.

ChatGPT’s latest analysis highlights that Digitap is not a simple speculative token — it is the future of finance. The new crypto project is building trust and long-term value while XRP and ADA struggle to maintain market share. As presale demand explodes and the omni-banking revolution gathers momentum, $TAP will dominate 2025 and beyond.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

The post XRP Latest News: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now Are ADA & Digitap Says ChatGPT appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5.8532-15.23%
GET
GET$0.005275-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08161-4.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8317-2.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8317-2.80%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-1.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000881-5.77%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts