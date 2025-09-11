XRP Ledger Critical Alert: Validators Should Revert to Version 2.5.1

XRP Ledger validators have been issued a crucial upgrade alert after discovering significant issues with the rippled version 2.6.0. According to the XRPL team, running this version may cause disruptions to the network. The recommended action is to downgrade to version 2.5.1, which resolves these issues while keeping the necessary consensus fixes intact.
Alloy Networks, an infrastructure provider for XRPL, issued a warning for validators running rippled version 2.6.0. The provider urged users to downgrade to version 2.5.1 immediately to prevent service disruptions. In support of this, Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, echoed the message, highlighting the potential risks of continuing with version 2.6.0.
As a result, both organizations recommend that validators upgrade or downgrade based on the version they are running. The call to action ensures continuity and stability for the XRP Ledger network.
Ripple’s official blog post confirmed the rollback to version 2.5.1 due to issues with memory usage and the Boost library upgrade. These problems were detected after the August release of version 2.6.0. The issues led the XRPL team to recommend that validators revert to the more stable 2.5.1 version.
Version 2.5.1 offers fixes for stalled consensus rounds, ensuring better performance and preventing false positives.
Once these issues are fully addressed, the remaining changes from version 2.6.0 will be included in future updates.
The upgrade alert comes at a critical time for XRP Ledger validators, underscoring the importance of staying up-to-date. Validators are advised to follow the XRPL team’s guidance for a smooth operation.
