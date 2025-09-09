XRP Ledger Gains Traction as BRICS Nations Test Its Capabilities

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 20:06
Union
U$0.00972-3.85%
XRP
XRP$2.9884+0.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02743+0.54%
Particl
PART$0.203+1.50%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10978-3.43%

TLDR:

  • BRICS central banks have been exploring the XRP Ledger for several years as part of their strategy to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.
  • Documents show that BRICS nations have tested XRP Ledger’s features, including escrow and automation, for trade finance and settlement.
  • The consistent reference to XRP Ledger in BRICS policy papers indicates its importance in their long-term financial strategy.
  • BRICS governments have invested resources into studying XRP Ledger’s compatibility with their financial frameworks.
  • If adopted at scale, XRP Ledger could revolutionize global liquidity and cross-border payments, aligning with BRICS’ goals.

The BRICS nations have long explored digital infrastructure to challenge the U.S. dollar’s dominance. Recent findings suggest that central banks and development institutions within BRICS have worked with XRP’s technology for years. This collaboration has fueled speculation about the potential adoption of XRP for cross-border payments.

XRP Ledger Gains Traction Among BRICS Nations

Versan Aljarrah of Black Swan Capitalist recently highlighted documents showing the BRICS nations’ interest in XRP. These documents reveal that central banks and development institutions have tested the XRP Ledger (XRPL) for years. The XRP Ledger’s features, such as escrow and automation, make it a suitable option for trade finance and settlement.

Reports indicate that BRICS nations have been actively exploring XRPL’s potential. Their consistent engagement points to a well-planned strategy to reduce reliance on dollar-based clearing systems.

XRPL’s Role in BRICS Strategy

The recurring references to XRPL in BRICS policy papers show its importance. BRICS governments have conducted sustained research on XRPL’s compatibility with their financial frameworks. However, there is no concrete evidence that BRICS nations have fully migrated their national settlement systems to the public ledger.

Despite this, the involvement of central banks and institutions indicates that XRPL plays a central role in their long-term strategy. If BRICS adopts XRPL at scale, the impact on global liquidity and cross-border payments could be substantial. The ability of XRP to offer instant settlement, programmable escrow, and tokenization aligns with BRICS’ goal to bypass U.S. dollar channels.

The post XRP Ledger Gains Traction as BRICS Nations Test Its Capabilities appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0.0097-4.24%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005899+25.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.063-3.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.176-0.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04256+2.75%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share
Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/vietnam-crypto-trading-pilot-2027/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462+1.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?