XRP Ledger Hits 7.46M Addresses as AI to Power 25% of DeFi

XRP Ledger Addresses Hit Record 7.46 Million, Signaling Expanding Network Growth

According to on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the number of XRP Ledger (XRPL) addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH) of 7.46 million. This milestone highlights the expanding adoption of the XRP ecosystem and its growing role within the broader cryptocurrency market.

Source: CryptoQuant

The XRPL, designed as a decentralized, open-source blockchain optimized for fast, low-cost transactions, has long positioned itself as a leader in cross-border payments and financial settlement solutions.

The surge in active addresses reflects both organic growth in user adoption and renewed institutional interest amid evolving developments in digital asset regulation and tokenization use cases.

Analysts view XRP’s rising wallet count as a clear sign of growing participation and confidence, with the surge reflecting both new entrants and increased activity from existing users leveraging XRPL for payments, trading, and DeFi as the token regains momentum in price and sentiment.

XRP’s return to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) has reignited institutional interest and reinforced its status as a top-tier cryptocurrency. The renewed spotlight is fueling demand from both retail and professional investors, driving fresh address creation and broader engagement with XRPL’s growing utility.

AI Agents Projected to Manage 25% of DeFi Assets by 2025, Says Researcher SMQKE

The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is on the brink of a transformative shift, with artificial intelligence (AI) expected to take on a much larger role in asset management.

According to renowned crypto researcher SMQKE, AI-driven agents could manage up to 25% of all DeFi assets by the end of 2025, signaling a new era of autonomous financial operations.

DeFi has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry, offering users the ability to lend, borrow, trade, and invest without traditional intermediaries. However, with rapid growth comes complexity, something AI is uniquely positioned to address.

AI agents can process enormous amounts of market data, execute trades at optimal times, and automatically adjust investment strategies based on shifting conditions. This level of automation not only reduces human error but also maximizes efficiency and returns.

SMQKE highlights that the increasing adoption of AI agents in DeFi is being fueled by advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and blockchain integration. These agents are evolving from simple automated bots into sophisticated entities capable of risk management, arbitrage, liquidity provision, and governance participation.

Security remains a critical factor. While smart contracts already provide transparency and trustless execution, AI agents bring new challenges, such as vulnerability to manipulation or coding flaws.

To mitigate risks, developers are focusing on embedding self-learning capabilities and decentralized oversight mechanisms, ensuring these AI systems act reliably and within ethical frameworks.

The potential benefits, however, are significant. For institutional investors, AI-managed DeFi strategies could provide greater scalability and precision, unlocking billions in untapped liquidity. For retail users, AI agents may democratize access to sophisticated trading tools previously reserved for hedge funds and professional investors.

Conclusion

As AI agents move from experimental tools to integral players in DeFi, the financial landscape is set for a seismic transformation.

If SMQKE’s forecast of 25% AI-managed assets by the end of 2025 materializes, it won’t just mark a technological milestone, it will redefine trust, efficiency, and accessibility in decentralized finance.

On the other hand, XRP Ledger’s new all-time high of 7.46 million addresses marks a significant step in the network’s growth trajectory. As both institutional and retail adoption expands, the milestone reflects rising confidence in XRP’s long-term role as a cornerstone of blockchain-powered financial infrastructure.