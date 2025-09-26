XRP Ledger Sets New Milestones in 2025 with ETFs and EVM Integration

TLDR

XRP Ledger achieved significant growth in 2025 with the launch of spot XRP exchange-traded funds.

The resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC removed regulatory uncertainty and boosted institutional adoption.

XRP Ledger successfully launched its Ethereum Virtual Machine sidechain, enhancing its utility and developer interest.

The launch of the EVM sidechain led to nearly 1,400 smart contracts being deployed in the first week.

Shortly after the EVM launch, the total value locked (TVL) in the XRP Ledger ecosystem reached a record $120 million.

In 2025, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has experienced remarkable growth and success. The resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC has opened the door for greater adoption. XRP’s non-security status has allowed for institutional participation and driven the ecosystem’s expansion.

XRP ETF Launches Drive Strong Investor Interest

The regulatory clarity surrounding XRP has significantly boosted its institutional appeal. Ripple’s settlement with the SEC has removed the legal uncertainty that once hindered XRP’s growth. Major asset managers such as REX-Osprey and Grayscale Investments have launched spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling strong institutional interest.

These ETFs provide institutional investors with a regulated and transparent way to gain exposure to XRP. As a result, XRP has cemented its position as a recognized asset class in the cryptocurrency market. According to industry experts, “The launch of these ETFs has been pivotal in attracting institutional liquidity and mainstream acceptance.”

XRP’s market performance has surged as a result of these developments. The introduction of these institutional products has made XRP more accessible to a wider range of investors. This has created new opportunities for both the ecosystem and the asset.

XRP Ledger Launches EVM Sidechain, Boosting Utility

The XRP Ledger has also made significant technical strides. In the first half of 2025, it successfully launched an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain. This innovation enhances XRP’s functionality by combining its speed and low transaction costs with the vast ecosystem of Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dApps).

The launch of the EVM sidechain generated strong developer interest. Nearly 1,400 smart contracts were deployed within the first week. In addition, the total value locked (TVL) in the XRPL ecosystem reached a record high of $120 million shortly after the launch.

These advancements highlight the XRP Ledger’s growing influence within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. By enabling Ethereum compatibility, XRP expands its utility to a broader range of developers and users. This shift significantly enhances XRP’s potential for long-term growth and success.

In addition to its technical and financial milestones, the XRP Ledger has seen a surge in community engagement. Since January 2025, the ecosystem has hosted 19 events worldwide, including meetups in Greece, bootcamps in Paris, and workshops in Germany. These events have fostered collaboration and development within the XRP community.

The increased activity reflects the growing enthusiasm and success of the XRP ecosystem. As the network continues to expand, more events are likely to take place globally. The community’s involvement in these events has contributed significantly to XRP’s recent achievements.

