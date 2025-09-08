XRP Ledger Update: What The Zero-Knowledge Privacy Launch Means For Ripple Investors

Market commentator Pumpius has broken down what the Zero-Knowledge (ZK) privacy launch could mean for Ripple investors. He described this XRP Ledger (XRPL) update as being massive and one that could boost XRP’s utility as it becomes the backbone of payment rails. 

What the ZK Privacy Launch On XRP Ledger Means For Ripple Investors

In an X post, Pumpius revealed that ZK privacy is now live on the XRP Ledger, through the DNA protocol. He stated that this was massive as it means that network users, including Ripple’s partners, can now prove something is true on the ledger, such as KYC, without exposing their private data.  

Pumpius further explained that XRP Ledger users can prove they own an asset or that they passed a KYC, or that a transaction is valid, without showing their private details to anyone. The market commentator then noted that DNA Protocol was the platform that integrated this update on the XRPL. 

He described the update as explosive because the DNA protocol anchors genomic and biometric identity on-chain. Pumpius again noted that with ZK-privacy, XRP Ledger users and Ripple partners can prove their identity without revealing their personal data or DNA. The market commentator then described this as compliance without exposure. 

As to what this XRP Ledger update solves, Pumpius noted that for banks, this means that KYC can be verified instantly without any leaks. Governments can utilize it for compliance purposes without resorting to bulk surveillance, while users maintain total privacy and control. He then affirmed that this feature is the “holy grail of digital identity.”

Why The XRP Ledger?

Pumpius maintained that the XRP Ledger is the go-to network because it isn’t a “toy blockchain.” He noted that it is fast, scalable, and institutional-ready. Furthermore, with the DNA protocol and the ZK privacy update, the market commentator declared that it has become the only ledger where identity, privacy, and liquidity live together. 

Notably, this comes just as the XRP Ledger introduced the credentials amendment, which enables users to verify their identity on-chain. Specifically, this feature can be used to attest compliance requirements such as KYC or AML. Therefore, both this and the ZK privacy feature will likely go hand in hand. 

Pumpius further stated that with DNA Protocol’s ZK system, users won’t just hold assets, but they will hold a private, provable passport to the new financial system. Lastly, he alluded to XRP, noting that it was never just a coin. He described it as the backbone of the rails where compliance meets privacy, identity meets liquidity, and secrets stay safe. 

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.88, up in the last 24 hours according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP
