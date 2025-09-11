XRP Ledger Validators Get Critical Upgrade Alert: What Happened?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 14:58
A crucial upgrade alert has been issued for XRP Ledger validators. On the XRP Ledger, validators are independent servers run by individuals, organizations or exchanges.

In a tweet, XRPL infrastructure provider Alloy Networks urged validators running rippled 2.6.0 version to downgrade to the newly released version 2.5.1 of rippled.

The same warning was echoed by Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator, who stated that it might no longer be recommended to run rippled v. 2.6.0 anymore after issues were found, urging XRPL users to downgrade or upgrade, depending on which version they run currently.

In an official XRPL blog post, it was made known that version 2.5.1 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, is now available. This release was rolled back from version 2.6.0 after issues were discovered but retains an important fix for stalled consensus rounds.

Therefore, for those running any XRP Ledger server, it might be necessary that they upgrade to version 2.5.1 as soon as possible to ensure service continuity.

What happened? 

Two active issues are currently being tracked by the XRPL team in rippled 2.6.0, which was released in late August, including memory usage increases and Boost library upgrade problems. Thus, the XRPL team recommends that the UNL community roll back to version 2.5.1, which includes the fix for stalled consensus rounds from this release. The remaining 2.6.0 changes are expected to be included in a later release, along with fixes for the issues discovered.

Version 2.5.1 of rippled carried no major changes except for bug fixes. The issue of stalled consensus detection was addressed to prevent false positives in situations where there were no disputed transactions.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-ledger-validators-get-critical-upgrade-alert-what-happened

