XRP Ledger’s First File Storage Testnet Could Launch In Just 2 Months

An XRP Ledger (XRPL) developer building under the pseudonym “Vincent Van Code” says an MVP testnet for an “immutable forever file storage” service could arrive “likely 2 months” from now, after the idea evolved from simple document notarization to a compliance-oriented, globally mirrored archive that anchors control to popular wallets.

First XRP Ledger Based File Storage

In an initial post on August 18, 2025, the developer described the original scope as notarization on XRPL with on-chain hashing and a signing layer bound to legal documentation. “I am working on a new startup that will bring notarized documents to the XRPL,” he wrote. “Basically, you have a document you want an official record to say existed at a point in time. The doc is loaded in our servers, the hash of the file is sent to the XRPL, and I also provide a unique crypto based signing system to verify parties have signed. I also provide bundled relevant legal documents and affidavits to allow you to provide full evidence in court.”

He framed the go-to-market around enterprise users before a broader push to everyday records: “To be used initially mainly by companies and law firms, but later expanding to anything, from medical reports, tax receipts, you name it.” Pricing, he added, would be stratified: “Will be multi-tiered, where tier 0 is free and goes all the way to tier 4 which includes KYC signatories. All on our dear XRP Ledger. I would welcome everyone’s opinion on this.”

Today, the developer said the team had started writing code and, in the process, expanded the ambition from notarization to long-term preservation with explicit compliance targets and a wallet-centric control model. “Update: we have started coding… What we landed on is quite different to what we set out to do, and it is now a far more meaningful problem we are solving,” he said.

“Immutable, compliant (SOC2t2/ISO27001/SEC) 100yr storage. Built on XRPL, with files stored on multiple mirrors globally. Pay once depending on retention, store your file. And it’s not that expensive. All files fully linked and controlled by your wallet, either Xaman (formerlly XUMM) or a custodian provider (enterprise grade). Our journey has begun. I will keep you updated. Will have an MVP TESTNET hopefully in the next 2 of 3 weeks. You will be able to use a test wallet to upload files (of course files won’t be immutable in test, and will delete each week). Thanks all for your feedback, lot of it actually helped.”

He then characterized the effort in more sweeping terms while reiterating the testnet window. “We have started to build the world’s first XRPL powered immutable forever file storage. This is a game changer. I would love your feedback and suggestions. MVP TESTNET ETA likely 2 months.”

Taken together, the statements outline a two-phase path: a near-term test environment where users can upload via a test wallet with ephemeral files, followed by a broader MVP testnet rollout tied to XRPL-linked identity and signatures, and a commercial model that promises a single, retention-based payment for multi-mirror, 100-year storage.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.90.