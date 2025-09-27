The post XRP Lost Most Important Support for $20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pivoting to $3 Momentum shifting The price range that served as one of the most important supports for the asset, $2.70, has seen XRP lose its hold after breaking down from a crucial structural level. This breakdown indicates a dramatic change in the mood of the market and exposes XRP to additional drops, possibly reaching much lower levels soon. Pivoting to $3 XRP had been trading in a descending pattern for weeks, getting repeatedly rejected at trendline resistance between $3.10 and $3.20. Selling momentum accelerated after the price was unable to maintain above the 100-day EMA, which had acted as a pivot point at $2.88. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView With the loss of $2.70, bears are now clearly in control, and the 200-day EMA, which is located at about $2.60, is the next significant target. This level is more than just a technical checkpoint, it is XRP’s final safe haven before more significant corrections can occur. A clear break below $2.60 would probably set off a chain reaction that would expose XRP to downside risks toward the historical accumulation and demand zone of $2.00-$2.30. Momentum shifting Momentum indicators validate the shift toward bearishness. While XRP is under a lot of pressure, a short-term bounce is not completely out of the question, as indicated by the RSI, which is at 37 and just above oversold territory. But as trading volume increased during the breakdown, it seems that conviction — rather than sloppy selling — is driving the move. XRP’s future course will be determined by its actions in the $2.60-$2.70 range. The asset may try another rebound toward $2.90-$3.00, stabilizing sentiment if bulls are able to swiftly regain this area. However, sustained weakness is likely to push the price closer to $2, where buyers might search for new entry points. XRP’s… The post XRP Lost Most Important Support for $20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pivoting to $3 Momentum shifting The price range that served as one of the most important supports for the asset, $2.70, has seen XRP lose its hold after breaking down from a crucial structural level. This breakdown indicates a dramatic change in the mood of the market and exposes XRP to additional drops, possibly reaching much lower levels soon. Pivoting to $3 XRP had been trading in a descending pattern for weeks, getting repeatedly rejected at trendline resistance between $3.10 and $3.20. Selling momentum accelerated after the price was unable to maintain above the 100-day EMA, which had acted as a pivot point at $2.88. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView With the loss of $2.70, bears are now clearly in control, and the 200-day EMA, which is located at about $2.60, is the next significant target. This level is more than just a technical checkpoint, it is XRP’s final safe haven before more significant corrections can occur. A clear break below $2.60 would probably set off a chain reaction that would expose XRP to downside risks toward the historical accumulation and demand zone of $2.00-$2.30. Momentum shifting Momentum indicators validate the shift toward bearishness. While XRP is under a lot of pressure, a short-term bounce is not completely out of the question, as indicated by the RSI, which is at 37 and just above oversold territory. But as trading volume increased during the breakdown, it seems that conviction — rather than sloppy selling — is driving the move. XRP’s future course will be determined by its actions in the $2.60-$2.70 range. The asset may try another rebound toward $2.90-$3.00, stabilizing sentiment if bulls are able to swiftly regain this area. However, sustained weakness is likely to push the price closer to $2, where buyers might search for new entry points. XRP’s…

XRP Lost Most Important Support for $20

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 01:48
XRP
XRP$2.7835+0.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011801-31.21%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164479+3.46%
SOON
SOON$0.3402+2.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-7.66%
  • Pivoting to $3
  • Momentum shifting

The price range that served as one of the most important supports for the asset, $2.70, has seen XRP lose its hold after breaking down from a crucial structural level. This breakdown indicates a dramatic change in the mood of the market and exposes XRP to additional drops, possibly reaching much lower levels soon.

Pivoting to $3

XRP had been trading in a descending pattern for weeks, getting repeatedly rejected at trendline resistance between $3.10 and $3.20. Selling momentum accelerated after the price was unable to maintain above the 100-day EMA, which had acted as a pivot point at $2.88.

XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

With the loss of $2.70, bears are now clearly in control, and the 200-day EMA, which is located at about $2.60, is the next significant target. This level is more than just a technical checkpoint, it is XRP’s final safe haven before more significant corrections can occur. A clear break below $2.60 would probably set off a chain reaction that would expose XRP to downside risks toward the historical accumulation and demand zone of $2.00-$2.30.

Momentum shifting

Momentum indicators validate the shift toward bearishness. While XRP is under a lot of pressure, a short-term bounce is not completely out of the question, as indicated by the RSI, which is at 37 and just above oversold territory. But as trading volume increased during the breakdown, it seems that conviction — rather than sloppy selling — is driving the move.

XRP’s future course will be determined by its actions in the $2.60-$2.70 range. The asset may try another rebound toward $2.90-$3.00, stabilizing sentiment if bulls are able to swiftly regain this area. However, sustained weakness is likely to push the price closer to $2, where buyers might search for new entry points.

XRP’s most crucial short-term support at $2.70 has been lost, and the focus is now on $2.60 as a last resort. The market should expect XRP to return to the $2 range, which could reshape the asset’s medium-term trajectory unless buyers respond strongly.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-lost-most-important-support-for-20

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Nederlandse bank ING heeft samen met acht andere Europese banken de handen ineengeslagen om een eigen euro stablecoin te ontwikkelen. Dit nieuwe digitale betaalmiddel moet een betrouwbaar alternatief vormen voor de Amerikaanse stablecoins die momenteel de markt domineren. De lancering staat gepland voor de tweede helft van 2026 en zal voldoen aan de Europese MiCA-regelgeving. Europese samenwerking voor digitale betalingen Het consortium bestaat uit negen grote banken: ING, UniCredit uit Italië, CaixaBank uit Spanje, Danske Bank uit Denemarken, Raiffeisen Bank International uit Oostenrijk, KBC uit België, SEB uit Zweden, DekaBank uit Duitsland en Banca Sella uit Italië. Samen hebben zij een nieuwe organisatie opgericht met het hoofdkantoor in Nederland. Deze entiteit zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling, het beheer en de uitgifte van de stablecoin. Het doel van de samenwerking is om Europa minder afhankelijk te maken van buitenlandse stablecoins zoals USDT van Tether en USDC van Circle. Door een eigen stablecoin te introduceren hopen de banken de autonomie van de Europese financiële sector te versterken. MiCA als basis voor regulering Een belangrijk onderscheid met veel bestaande stablecoins is dat dit Europese initiatief volledig onder het MiCA valt. Deze nieuwe Europese wetgeving voor crypto treedt in 2026 in werking en biedt duidelijke regels voor onder andere stablecoins en crypto dienstverleners. Voor de uitgifte moet het consortium een vergunning verkrijgen als e-money instelling, waarschijnlijk onder toezicht van De Nederlandsche Bank. De naleving van MiCA moet niet alleen zorgen voor transparantie en stabiliteit, maar ook voor vertrouwen bij gebruikers en institutionele partijen. Waar Amerikaanse stablecoins regelmatig onder vuur liggen vanwege een gebrek aan toezicht of twijfel over reserves, kan een euro stablecoin juist een veilig en gereguleerd alternatief bieden. Snelle en programmeerbare transacties Naast stabiliteit en regulering willen de banken ook de technologische voordelen van hun stablecoin bieden. De crypto moet 24/7 inzetbaar zijn voor internationale betalingen en grensoverschrijdende transacties. Dat betekent dat bedrijven en consumenten altijd toegang hebben tot directe transacties. Daarnaast opent de stablecoin de deur naar programmeerbare betalingen, bijvoorbeeld voor supply chain management of de afwikkeling van digitale effecten. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt stelt dat de sector alleen kan profiteren van deze innovaties wanneer banken dezelfde standaarden omarmen. Timing ten opzichte van de digitale euro De plannen voor een euro stablecoin krijgen extra betekenis in het licht van de digitale euro, de central bank digital currency waar de Europese Centrale Bank al jaren onderzoek naar doet. Onlangs gaf ECB bestuurslid Piero Cipollone aan dat een daadwerkelijke lancering van de digitale euro pas in 2029 wordt verwacht. Dit geeft commerciële banken ruimte om eerder een oplossing te bieden die veel van dezelfde voordelen biedt, maar sneller beschikbaar komt. Vooruitzichten voor komend jaar De komende jaren zullen belangrijk zijn voor het succes van de stablecoin. Het consortium werkt ondertussen aan de technische infrastructuur, de noodzakelijke vergunningen en de praktische invulling van de dienstverlening. Individuele banken zouden aanvullende diensten kunnen ontwikkelen, zoals wallets en opslagoplossingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2283-0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.00762-1.34%
OP
OP$0.6639+2.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:31
Share
SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

Key Takeaways Analysts are split between SHIB price’s short-term bounces and long-term breakout scenarios Descending triangle signals pressure building toward a decisive move Rally projections leaned more on speculation than fundamentals The Shiba Inu coin, SHIB, has been in a downtrend since reaching its monthly high on Sept. 13. The memecoin was down more than […] The post SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001189+1.27%
Wilder World
WILD$0.237+2.46%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000501-0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:32
Share
Avalanche powers South Korea’s first Won-backed stablecoin – Details

Avalanche powers South Korea’s first Won-backed stablecoin – Details

Is South Korea preparing for a digital asset boom?
Boom
BOOM$0.007715-1.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 18:30
Share

Trending News

More

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

Avalanche powers South Korea’s first Won-backed stablecoin – Details

U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds

We Asked 3 AIs if Bitcoin’s (BTC) Bull Run Is Over