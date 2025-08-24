XRP Market Capitalization Outpaces Major Global Corporations

2025/08/24
Key Points:
  • XRP’s market cap achieved $181.08 billion, ranking 108th globally.
  • Surpassed major corporations like Pinduoduo and BlackRock.
  • Reflects robust crypto market dynamics.

On August 23, 2025, XRP’s market capitalization surged to $181.08 billion, surpassing key global entities like Pinduoduo and BlackRock, ranking it 108th globally.

This reflects the cryptocurrency’s growing influence amidst traditional giants, despite no direct moves from Ripple, emphasizing market-driven interest and XRP’s significance in financial landscapes.

Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions

Ripple Labs, Inc., the entity behind XRP, has not issued official statements regarding this achievement. Market analysts suggest the surge is influenced by market forces and crypto dynamics rather than new institutional investments. No significant shifts in major assets like BTC or ETH were observed. While prominent figures like Brad Garlinghouse have remained silent on active channels, the crypto community showed heightened engagement on platforms such as Twitter, indicating positive sentiment.

Ripple Faces Potential Scrutiny Amid XRP’s Market Growth

Did you know?
XRP’s market cap milestone on August 23 showcases its influence, outpacing major firms for the first time since historical price surges in January 2025 and August gains in prior years.

XRP is currently priced at $3.03, with a market capitalization of approximately $180.31 billion, maintaining a market dominance of 4.52%, per CoinMarketCap. Recent data shows a 24-hour trading volume of $5.32 billion. The digital asset has experienced a 37.49% increase in value over 60 days despite short-term declines.



XRP(XRP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:35 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers predict XRP’s performance may invoke increased scrutiny from regulators, given past legal challenges faced by Ripple Labs. Technological advancements and strategic partnerships could further influence XRP’s market trajectory.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/xrp-market-cap-ranks-108th-globally/

