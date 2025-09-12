XRP Millionaire Says Below $3 May Be the Last Chance to Buy Ripple

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:27
Questions around timing continue to dominate crypto discussions, especially for XRP. In a recent session, popular XRP investor and YouTuber Oscar Ramos was asked if it is too late to buy. His response was clear: under $3 remains a buying zone.

Ramos said that XRP recently traded at $2.73 before moving toward $2.90. He said that any price under $3 is where he personally goes “all in,” pointing to this level as a potential last opportunity before higher valuations.

XRP Army Shows Resilience

When asked to describe the XRP community in one word, Ramos chose “resilience.” He opened up about the group’s ability to hold firm during years of legal battles, market downturns, and constant uncertainty. The XRP Army, he said, has grown into one of the most consistent and determined crypto communities.

Portfolio Allocation and Risk

On portfolio strategy, Ramos suggested that XRP could make up around 30% of a beginner’s allocation, provided the rest is balanced between Bitcoin and other altcoins. He explained that while XRP has strong growth upside, no single asset should dominate a portfolio. This balance allows investors to capture upside without taking on extreme risk.

Why XRP Stands Out

Ramos shared his personal journey with XRP, admitting that he once avoided it due to the complexity of the project and its ongoing lawsuit with the SEC. His view changed after Ripple’s legal victories, which drew more attention to the token’s long-term prospects.

He pointed to Ripple’s expansion moves, including stablecoin plans, acquisitions of billion-dollar firms, and growing institutional interest, as signs that the project is positioning itself for wider adoption. In his view, these developments make XRP one of the few altcoins capable of competing with larger players over the next market cycle.

Looking Ahead

For Ramos, the $3 price level is not just a number. It represents a turning point where XRP could break out of its long consolidation phase. He stressed that while challenges remain, the combination of community resilience, corporate growth, and potential ETF approvals sets the stage for strong upside in the coming years.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.99 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-millionaire-says-below-3-may-be-the-last-chance-to-buy-ripple/

