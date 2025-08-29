XRP mining sparks heated discussion, with COME Mining generating daily revenue of 3,313 XRP

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 22:52
COME Mining’s “XRP Mining” solution has sparked heated discussion within the industry. This “XRP Mining” solution doesn’t generate XRP directly on the XRPL, but rather through cloud computing contracts denominated and settled in XRP. With a single click within the COME Mining app, users can subscribe to computing power using XRP and other assets, participating in block production on a Bitcoin-like PoW network. This eliminates the burden of purchasing mining equipment and incurring electricity costs. The entire process is transparent and traceable, and fund and contract management is centralized on mobile devices.

Compared to passively waiting for price rebounds, this solution reduces price volatility and entry barriers by combining cloud mining with daily withdrawals and multi-currency fund management (including XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, and more). For XRP holders during the “hype” period, this provides a more convenient account strategy: contracts, funding, settlement, and reinvestment are all integrated into a single mobile app, making cloud mining truly accessible.

Five Key Highlights of the COME Mining App: A Brand-New Mobile Cloud Mining Experience

Mobile Operation, Mining Anytime, Anywhere

The new mobile app features a simple and intuitive interface. Users can check earnings, manage hashrate contracts, and adjust mining settings anytime from their phone, making the experience smoother than most trading apps.

Multi-Currency Support, Flexible Asset Management

The COME Mining App supports deposits and settlements in over ten major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and USDT, allowing users to flexibly allocate assets to meet diverse investment needs.

Bank-Grade Security

The platform utilizes dual protection from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring all operations are fully encrypted. Combined with a distributed cold wallet mechanism, this provides users with a bank-grade security experience.

Registration and Login Bonus

New users receive a $15 hashrate bonus upon registration, plus an additional $0.60 for daily logins. Start mining with zero barriers to entry, truly “earn while you participate.”

Stable Operation and 24/7 Service

Both short-term and long-term plans start from as low as $15. We guarantee 100% platform uptime and 24/7 technical support, ensuring peace of mind.

Get started in three easy steps

  • Download the COME Mining app. （Website: https://comemining.com/xml/index.html#/app）
  • Register and claim your rewards—automatically receive $15 in free hashrate.
  • Select a contract and start mining—flexible configuration, with profits automatically deposited daily.

COME Mining BTC Popular Contracts:

  • (Trial Contract): Investment: US$100, Total Net Profit: US$100 + US$8.
  • (Avalon Miner A1326-109T): Investment: $550, Total Net Profit: $550 + $33.27
  • (Avalon Miner A15Pro-221T): Investment: $3,000, Total Net Profit: $3,000 + $686.4
  • (Dash Miner D9): Investment: $5,000, Total Net Profit: $5,000 + $1,840
  • (Bitcoin Miner S21 XP+ Hyd): Investment: $10,000, Total Net Profit: $10,000 + $5,709
  • (Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft): Investment: $30,000, Total Net Profit: $30,000 + $20,313
  • The system will automatically settle profits within 24 hours after placing an order. Users can choose to withdraw profits to their personal wallets or directly reinvest them to obtain higher returns.

Summary 

COME Mining’s “XRP Mining” is essentially a subscription to a PoW cloud computing contract denominated and settled in XRP. With a single click within the app, users can participate in mining output similar to that of the Bitcoin network, without the need for mining equipment or electricity. Profits are deposited daily and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Combined with multi-currency fund management and traceable processes such as XRP/BTC/ETH/USDT/DOGE, this solution provides XRP holders with a low-barrier, highly transparent, stable cash flow path that is less correlated with price fluctuations during these intense market discussions. For more information about COME Mining, please visit the official website: comemining.com or click (download the mobile app) to explore.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.  

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/xrp-mining-sparks-heated-discussion-with-come-mining-generating-daily-revenue-of-3313-xrp/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
