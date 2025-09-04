XRP Mirrors 2017 Bull Run, $4.50 Rally on the Horizon

XRP Mirrors 2017 Bull Run Setup, $4.50 Rally in Sight

According to on-chain insights provider Crypto Metric, XRP is mirroring its 2017 bull run setup, once this consolidation wraps up, a sharp rally toward more than $4.50 is on the table.

Source: Crypto Metric

The 2017 cycle set the gold standard for parabolic crypto rallies, and Crypto Metric sees XRP aligning with the same structural markers, prolonged accumulation, shrinking exchange reserves, tightening volatility, and heavy on-chain positioning by whales.

If these parallels hold, XRP’s next leg shifts from mere speculation to a scenario with real probability.

Notably, in 2017, prolonged sideways trading allowed demand to concentrate while readily available supply thinned, creating the conditions for fast, sustained appreciation.

Therefore, a $4.50-plus target represents a multi-bagger move from recent levels, which explains the renewed excitement among momentum traders and allocators hunting asymmetric returns with such a move leading to a new all-time high (ATH) since the present one stands at $3.65.

Presently, XRP is trading at $2.84, according to CoinGecko data.

$706.5M Worth of XRP Moves On-Chain — Whale Games or Institutional Play?

According to renowned market analyst Xaif Crypto, a massive 257,105,694 XRP, valued at approximately $706.5 million, was just transferred on-chain, sparking intense speculation within the crypto community.

Source: XRPSCAN

Such a large-scale movement raises pressing questions: Is this the latest round of whale maneuvering, or the quiet entry of institutional capital?

Whale activity has consistently shaped XRP’s market moves, often foreshadowing sharp volatility. A transfer of hundreds of millions signals more than routine activity, it suggests coordinated action, whether for liquidity shifts, exchange positioning, or strategic accumulation.

However, analysts warn such moves frequently precede major swings, specifically upward if whales are stockpiling, or downward if distribution is underway.

On the other hand, growing institutional interest in XRP cannot be ignored. With Ripple’s expanding footprint in cross-border payments, coupled with increasing regulatory clarity in major markets, institutions may be positioning themselves for exposure.

A $706.5 million transfer aligns more closely with the type of balance sheet reshuffling typical of large financial entities rather than retail-driven market speculation.

Adding to the intrigue, this transaction surfaces during a period of tight consolidation in XRP’s price, echoing patterns seen before previous rallies. Historically, large on-chain movements have coincided with accumulation phases, suggesting that a breakout could be on the horizon.

Traders are closely monitoring the charts, where cup-and-handle and ascending triangle structures point toward a potential upside target of $3.55.

Conclusion

Whether this staggering $706.5 million XRP transfer represents whale-driven market tactics or the early signs of institutional accumulation, its sheer scale cannot be overlooked. It signals that powerful players are positioning themselves ahead of a potentially pivotal moment for XRP.

Meanwhile, while XRP’s current consolidation bears striking resemblance to its legendary 2017 setup, the path to $4.50 and beyond hinges on more than just technical echoes of the past with on-chain metrics suggesting the groundwork for a breakout is forming.