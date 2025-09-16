XRP Narrative Is Exploding While DeXRP Raised $6.4 Million

XRP is at the core of the narrative as the cryptocurrency sector enters one of its most dynamic periods in years. The ecosystem has never looked stronger thanks to major institutional adoption, an increase in DeFi activity on XRPL, and increased awareness of XRP’s contribution to international payments. This is the start of a new era for XRP, according to analysts and insiders alike, and investors are looking for initiatives that might further this momentum.

This is the point where DeXRP enters to action. DeXRP, positioned as the first major decentralized exchange (DEX) specifically designed for XRPL, is already causing a stir in the cryptocurrency world. The project attracted over 8,000 unique investors who view it as the next great thing in the XRP ecosystem, and its presale recently raised over $5.5 million.

DeXRP Presale Details

Since the DeXRP Presale began on June 12th, the team has raised more than $6.4 million. The listing is scheduled for Q4 2025, and just 25% of the entire supply is set aside for the presale.

The DeXRP team declared that the listing price will be $0.35, while the token price is $0.14015. In addition to bank card transactions, users can buy $DXP tokens through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks.

Supported by the most recent XRPL enhancements and designed to offer XRP holders great liquidity, DeXRP is establishing a new benchmark for decentralized trading. As Forbes put it, DeXRP is “embedding credibility into its architecture” a bold stance in today’s market, where trust is more important than ever.

The DeXRP team intends to offer a complete order book with a hybrid trading model in addition to an integrated AMM system. Forbes praised DeXRP’s “credibility-first” strategy, making it a standout among new presales and strengthening investor confidence in its long-term growth.

The DeXRP Team is developing Advanced LP reward mechanics with Optimized Liquidity Aggregation in order to ensure reliable liquidity pools. All early investors and $DXP holders will have access to the Fee Auction for premium trading pairs and discounted trading slots, as well as the DEX Voting system.

$DXP Tokenomics

DeXRP Tokenomics is set up to ensure consistent development and offers traders, liquidity providers, partners, and contributors long-term reward commitment.

To guarantee sustainable ecosystem growth and reduce investment risk, just 25% of the entire supply, 500,000,000 DXP with 10% TGE unlock and a linear monthly vesting schedule, is set aside for the presale.

In order to reward all $DXP holders, LP participants, and early investors, the DeXRP team chose to set aside 10% for staking and 15% for liquidity provision.

XRPL has developed into a solid, enterprise-capable platform this year, with enhanced tooling, considerable on-chain activity, and institutional support. Additionally, the DeXRP Team intends to launch at the ideal moment to offer new trading options and support for the XRPL ecosystem.

About

DeXRP is a next-generation Decentralised Exchange powered by XRPL that combines deep liquidity, ultra-low fees, and a dual-trading model to deliver an institutional-grade trading experience for everyone, from crypto newcomers to pro traders.

