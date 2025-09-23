The post XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts say 5% of Bitcoin’s flows could spark XRP’s next explosive rally. XRP’s smaller market cap magnifies price moves up to 13x versus Bitcoin. ETF inflows could accelerate capital rotation and trigger strong upside. Crypto market watchers are debating what analysts are calling the “hydraulic pipe effect,” a theory that explains why XRP could surge with only a fraction of the capital that typically flows into Bitcoin.  The idea is straightforward in that XRP’s smaller market size acts like a narrow pipe compared to Bitcoin’s wider one. When even a modest amount of capital moves from the larger pipe into the smaller one, the pressure magnifies and produces outsized results. Dr. Jim Willie’s Analogy On the Black Swan Capitalist podcast, Dr. Jim Willie laid out the case. He compared Bitcoin’s massive market cap to a wide hydraulic pipe, and XRP’s smaller capitalization to a narrower one. According to him, if just 5% of Bitcoin’s capital rotated into XRP, the effect could send the token surging. The science behind the analogy is based on physics, that is, an area scales with the square of the radius. Apply that logic to capital flows, and suddenly XRP’s smaller size looks like a multiplier waiting to happen. Related: XRP Buy Signal Flashes; History Backs 70% Chance of Major Price Rally Rob Cunningham Adds Market Math Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham expanded on Willie’s point by putting numbers to it. He noted that Bitcoin’s market is about 13 times larger than XRP’s. Therefore, he explained that the same amount of money that barely shifts Bitcoin’s price will have 13 times more effect on XRP’s price. Meanwhile, Cunningham clarified that although scientific assumptions and mathematical calculations are clear, several factors determine the outcome of events in the cryptocurrency market. Particularly, he added that smaller order books and… The post XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts say 5% of Bitcoin’s flows could spark XRP’s next explosive rally. XRP’s smaller market cap magnifies price moves up to 13x versus Bitcoin. ETF inflows could accelerate capital rotation and trigger strong upside. Crypto market watchers are debating what analysts are calling the “hydraulic pipe effect,” a theory that explains why XRP could surge with only a fraction of the capital that typically flows into Bitcoin.  The idea is straightforward in that XRP’s smaller market size acts like a narrow pipe compared to Bitcoin’s wider one. When even a modest amount of capital moves from the larger pipe into the smaller one, the pressure magnifies and produces outsized results. Dr. Jim Willie’s Analogy On the Black Swan Capitalist podcast, Dr. Jim Willie laid out the case. He compared Bitcoin’s massive market cap to a wide hydraulic pipe, and XRP’s smaller capitalization to a narrower one. According to him, if just 5% of Bitcoin’s capital rotated into XRP, the effect could send the token surging. The science behind the analogy is based on physics, that is, an area scales with the square of the radius. Apply that logic to capital flows, and suddenly XRP’s smaller size looks like a multiplier waiting to happen. Related: XRP Buy Signal Flashes; History Backs 70% Chance of Major Price Rally Rob Cunningham Adds Market Math Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham expanded on Willie’s point by putting numbers to it. He noted that Bitcoin’s market is about 13 times larger than XRP’s. Therefore, he explained that the same amount of money that barely shifts Bitcoin’s price will have 13 times more effect on XRP’s price. Meanwhile, Cunningham clarified that although scientific assumptions and mathematical calculations are clear, several factors determine the outcome of events in the cryptocurrency market. Particularly, he added that smaller order books and…

XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:29
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014659+5.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-3.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.14406-2.42%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.321-11.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005913-0.68%
XRP
XRP$2.8371-4.77%
  • Analysts say 5% of Bitcoin’s flows could spark XRP’s next explosive rally.
  • XRP’s smaller market cap magnifies price moves up to 13x versus Bitcoin.
  • ETF inflows could accelerate capital rotation and trigger strong upside.

Crypto market watchers are debating what analysts are calling the “hydraulic pipe effect,” a theory that explains why XRP could surge with only a fraction of the capital that typically flows into Bitcoin. 

The idea is straightforward in that XRP’s smaller market size acts like a narrow pipe compared to Bitcoin’s wider one. When even a modest amount of capital moves from the larger pipe into the smaller one, the pressure magnifies and produces outsized results.

Dr. Jim Willie’s Analogy

On the Black Swan Capitalist podcast, Dr. Jim Willie laid out the case. He compared Bitcoin’s massive market cap to a wide hydraulic pipe, and XRP’s smaller capitalization to a narrower one. According to him, if just 5% of Bitcoin’s capital rotated into XRP, the effect could send the token surging.

The science behind the analogy is based on physics, that is, an area scales with the square of the radius. Apply that logic to capital flows, and suddenly XRP’s smaller size looks like a multiplier waiting to happen.

Related: XRP Buy Signal Flashes; History Backs 70% Chance of Major Price Rally

Rob Cunningham Adds Market Math

Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham expanded on Willie’s point by putting numbers to it. He noted that Bitcoin’s market is about 13 times larger than XRP’s. Therefore, he explained that the same amount of money that barely shifts Bitcoin’s price will have 13 times more effect on XRP’s price.

Meanwhile, Cunningham clarified that although scientific assumptions and mathematical calculations are clear, several factors determine the outcome of events in the cryptocurrency market. Particularly, he added that smaller order books and thinner liquidity magnify this effect.

When large trades sweep through XRP markets, spreads widen and liquidity providers step back. What starts as steady inflows can quickly snowball into much larger, sharper price swings compared to Bitcoin.

ETFs as the Next Catalyst

Both Willie and Cunningham stressed that the launch of XRP ETFs could accelerate this effect. With the first U.S. spot XRP ETF already trading and more filings expected, institutional flows may soon test the hydraulic pipe theory in real time.

If capital that normally chases Bitcoin ETFs begins rotating into XRP, the smaller market cap ensures that even modest inflows could deliver outsized upside.

XRP trader takeaway

Trader takeaway is the simplicity in finding that XRP doesn’t need Bitcoin-level inflows to post Bitcoin-level rallies. Thanks to its smaller size, structure, and now ETF access, XRP could respond faster and harder than larger assets to relatively minor shifts in capital.

Related: XRP Price Prediction: Analysts Watch $3.20 Breakout As Korean Custody News Fuels Speculation

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrps-hydraulic-pipe-effect-makes-it-the-altcoin-to-watch-in-2025-analyst/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09283+10.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.05973-4.49%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share
BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Magacoin Finance has gained attention by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 buyers, showing that meme-based excitement can turn into measurable traction. Its smart contracts have cleared independent audits, adding to its credibility. BlockchainFX, on the other hand, offers a more versatile financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, while already raising […] The post BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543-3.05%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02321-4.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01974-7.84%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand

Even with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, H Mining users are still earning $6,300 a day.