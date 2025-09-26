With traditional fixes running out of steam, some in the crypto world are pushing alternative solutions. Tokenizing Obligations Versan Aljarrah […] The post XRP News: Could Debt Tokenization Push the Token Into the Next Bull Cycle? appeared first on Coindoo.With traditional fixes running out of steam, some in the crypto world are pushing alternative solutions. Tokenizing Obligations Versan Aljarrah […] The post XRP News: Could Debt Tokenization Push the Token Into the Next Bull Cycle? appeared first on Coindoo.

XRP News: Could Debt Tokenization Push the Token Into the Next Bull Cycle?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/26 12:30
XRP
XRP$2.7637-3.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0009672-8.05%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02826-3.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01155-2.28%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-7.71%

With traditional fixes running out of steam, some in the crypto world are pushing alternative solutions.

Tokenizing Obligations

Versan Aljarrah of Black Swan Capitalist argues that mounting debt can’t simply be repaid — it must be restructured. His proposal: convert obligations into tokenized liquidity and tie them to neutral settlement assets like XRP, tokenized gold, and regulated stablecoins. This approach, he says, would modernize payments while giving creditors tradeable assets rather than stagnant claims.

Broader Tokenization Trend

The idea taps into a growing market. Real-world asset tokenization has surged more than 10% in the past month alone, hitting $22 billion in value, according to RWA.xyz. Countries such as El Salvador have already tested blockchain-based approaches to sovereign debt, though adoption remains experimental.

READ MORE:

SEC Approves Hashdex Crypto Index ETF With XRP, Solana, and Stellar

Optimism vs. Skepticism

Supporters see room for XRP to benefit if debt tokenization gains traction. Analyst EGRAG Crypto even forecasts a potential move to $15–$33 in the next bull cycle, citing historical breakout patterns. But regulators remain cautious — in the U.S., Bitcoin is still the only crypto even considered for reserve-like status.

For now, the idea of restructuring global debt on-chain is more vision than reality, though it reflects the growing search for alternatives as the burden of borrowing continues to mount.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP News: Could Debt Tokenization Push the Token Into the Next Bull Cycle? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.11946-8.58%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004005--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007629-3.50%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00515-6.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.7701-2.76%
Solana
SOL$196.78-3.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.05-3.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.