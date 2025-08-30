The post XRP News: Crypto Blogger Davinci Jeremie Calls XRP a “Scam You Can Gamble On” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Crypto YouTube blogger and Bitcoin advocate, Davinci Jeremie, praised Bitcoin while denouncing XRP in his recent social media post. He reacted to a Camilla Araujo TikTok podcast and called XRP a scam.
In a recent tweet, Jeremie expressed his strong criticism of XRP, urging its investors to reconsider their involvement with the cryptocurrency. His comments came after a video clip surfaced, in which a host revealed her $1.3 million investment in XRP and expressed hopes that the coin would eventually rise to $10 per unit.
Critising the statement, Jeremie wrote, “Most people own #Bitcoin and #XRP and do not know what they have. One is the best wealth storage (BTC), the other is a scam you can gamble on (XRP).”
This is not the first time that Jeremie has trashed XRP, as he has previously called XRP “garbage.” But his firm stance on XRP seemed to change earlier this year, in January, when he predicted a price surge in the coin. He tweeted that XRP might reach $20–$24, though he has consistently advised caution and said that XRP is not a safe long-term investment for everyone.
XRP has been one of the major cryptocurrencies to be in the headlines in 2025. Currently, it is trading at $2.80 with a market capitalization of $167 billion. The coin renewed confidence in investors due to :
Despite the positive market sentiment, some critics still call XRP a scam or criticize it for other reasons. Recently, a blockchain investigator, ZachXBT, mocked Ripple users because of XRP. He said, “I do not currently assist the XRP community and will make fun of anyone who sends me a DM.”