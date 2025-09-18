XRP News: DBS Taps RLUSD to Boost Liquidity for Tokenization

XRP News: Asia’s largest bank, DBS Group Holdings, announced on 18 Sep 2025 that it has partnered with asset manager Franklin Templeton and blockchain firm Ripple Labs to offer new trading and lending solutions on the XRP Ledger.

DBS said the memorandum of understanding was signed in Singapore and targets accredited and institutional investors.

For context, a survey cited by DBS found nearly 87% of institutional investors expect to allocate to digital assets by 2025.

Under the deal, investors can swap tokenized shares of Franklin Templeton’s U.S. dollar money market fund (token symbol sgBENJI) for Ripple’s USD stablecoin RLUSD.

This move aims to boost liquidity and market efficiency. The listing allows 24/7 portfolio rebalancing into stable assets with yield.

This move bridges regulated stablecoins with tokenized fund shares.

This pairing lets accredited investors trade between a dollar stablecoin and a cash-equivalent fund 24/7. The underlying money market fund holds about $736 million in short-term government securities.

According to DBS, trading RLUSD for sgBENJI lets investors lock in principal and earn yield during volatile periods.

On-chain fund transactions settle in minutes – a big change from legacy funds that trade in multi-day windows.

Franklin Templeton highlighted the XRP Ledger's speed and low transaction fees as key benefits.

The sgBENJI token will be issued on the public XRP Ledger. By adding the XRPL to its blockchain platforms, Franklin Templeton increases interoperability for tokenized securities.

This means fund trades can settle in minutes at any time, and investors can use RLUSD (a dollar-pegged stablecoin) for direct settlement.

Plans to Use sgBENJI as Collateral

DBS confirmed that the partners plan to allow sgBENJI holders to use their tokens as loan collateral. Clients could enter repurchase agreements (repos) where they borrow cash from DBS by pledging sgBENJI.

The bank would hold the token as custodian, giving investors peace of mind. DBS said this unlocks liquidity for investors without forcing a sale of the fund.

DBS indeed plans to accept sgBENJI in repo transactions or on third-party lending platforms.

By integrating RLUSD and tokenized money-market funds on a regulated exchange, DBS and Franklin Templeton are opening a new liquidity corridor for digital assets.

Investors can now swap a stablecoin into a token backed by roughly $736 million in fund assets, settle the trade in minutes (not days), and even use the token as collateral.

All this is possible with an established bank holding the asset. This deal marks a major step in on-chain adoption by banks.