XRP News: Is XRP Set To Crash In September? This New Altcoin Could Be Looking At 5x Gains

The crypto market is once again a buzzing space, and XRP has landed itself in the eye of speculation. The future value of the token remains uncertain, with many traders speculating whether September will witness a decline, raising concerns about a potential crash.

While XRP struggles with uncertainty, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is making waves with promises of significant gains. In fact, analysts are whispering about the potential for this altcoin to surge by as much as 5 times. Continue reading to find out why LBRETT remains a notable contender for such incredible gains.

ZachXBT Renews Criticism of XRP as Price Slips 5.8%

Prominent crypto investigator ZachXBT has once again targeted XRP and its community. On Thursday, August 28, he publicly stated that he would not assist XRP holders who lose their funds due to scams or hacks. His remarks followed after he declined to assist an XRP user who had recently fallen victim to a hack, further criticizing Ripple insiders and the XRP community at large.

ZachXBT likened XRP to a multi-level marketing scheme, stating that it relies on new investors while insiders dump massive amounts onto the market. He also criticized Ripple for not funding public goods or educating its community, adding that Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain, and Hedera (HBAR) share similar issues.

XRP price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This criticism is not new, as ZachXBT has been accusing Ripple of misleading its investors with token dumps and questionable marketing tactics for some time. XRP has dropped 5.82% over the past month, and the recent statements by Ripple’s CEO have dampened investor sentiment. The ongoing crisis could make it more difficult for XRP to retain the trust of retail investors.

Layer Brett Delivers Speed, Security, and Scalability Without Compromise

Layer Brett isn’t just another project fighting for attention. It’s been built with technology at its core, ensuring speed, security, and decentralization without compromise. Unlike many tokens that overpromise and underdeliver, LBRETT has designed its ecosystem to perform smoothly, setting itself apart from the crowd.

One of its strongest features is scalability. Crypto networks often crumble under heavy demand, but Layer Brett is designed to handle millions of transactions while keeping fees ultra-low. Imagine a global shopping festival where millions of people are checking out at once—LBRETT can keep everything running without delays or inflated costs.

Developers will also find a welcoming home here. With smart contract programmability, the network opens doors for creators to build decentralized applications and bring fresh ideas to life. A game developer, for instance, could launch a blockchain-based reward system on LBRETT, giving players real ownership of their in-game assets.

Layer Brett Presale Sparks Buzz With Massive Growth Potential Ahead

Now, the presale has become the golden opportunity for early believers. Starting at just $0.004, LBRETT has already attracted millions in funding and has climbed to $0.0053. If it climbs to $0.10, that’s a whopping 2,400% increase. A jump to $0.50 would mark an incredible 12,400% gain, while reaching $1 could turn modest investments into life-changing returns. Optimists even whisper about higher numbers if adoption continues to skyrocket.

With hype building and momentum growing, LBRETT appears to be one of the brightest stars of the year, making it a serious contender for investors seeking to move beyond the uncertainty surrounding XRP.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

