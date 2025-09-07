XRP News: Ripple CEO Lauds Major XRP Milestone, Details

Key Insights:

In XRP news today, trading data from CME Group shows XRP futures open interest hit $1 billion in just over three months, making it the fastest crypto contract to reach that level.

The surge puts XRP into the same “$1B club” as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana futures. CME also reported that total crypto futures open interest reached roughly $36 billion on August 22 – an all-time high – driven by a record $313.8 billion of combined volume that month.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the XRP news on X on September 4, prompting mixed reactions.

Some community members praised the institutional demand, while others pointed out XRP’s flat price and delayed U.S. ETF approvals.

XRP News: XRP Becomes Fastest to Join BTC, ETH, SOL

According to CME Group, XRP futures became the quickest-ever crypto contract to surpass $1 billion in open interest. CME launched XRP futures on May 19, 2025, and by August 25, the open interest crossed $1 billion.

For the joy of XRP news followers, no other CME crypto product reached $1 billion so fast: XRP did it in just over three months.

That joins Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana, which already had futures above $1 billion. CryptoPotato notes XRP is now the fourth token in the “$1B club.”

The milestone underscores rising institutional interest in XRP: large-volume futures contracts allow traders to hedge or speculate on price moves without holding the token directly.

In other XRP news, CME Group’s broader crypto futures market hit record highs in August. On August 22, open interest across all CME crypto products hit about $36 billion.

That marked the first time total notional open interest topped $35 billion, and indeed $30 billion. August’s combined futures-and-options volume was a blistering $313.8 billion.

CME’s own post on Aug. 25 confirmed the suite “just surpassed $30B in notional open interest” and noted that XRP, Solana, and Ether products each crossed $1 billion.

The breakdown of August trading showed $168.9 billion in BTC futures, $127.4 billion in ETH, $9.2 billion in SOL, and $8.1 billion in XRP.

These figures reflect strong altcoin demand. CME data show more than $13.7 billion of XRP futures contracts traded since launch (over 316,000 contracts).

Garlinghouse Praises XRP News Sparking Market Optimism

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse drew attention to the XRP news on September 4. He reposted CME Group’s update on X and emphasized the quick pace.

Ripple CEO Hails XRP Milestone | Source: Brad Garlinghouse, X

In his post, Garlinghouse wrote: “XRP Futures contracts were the fastest-ever (just over 3 months) to hit $1B in open interest.”

Garlinghouse did not comment directly on price or ETFs in that post, but he framed the milestone as a sign of growing market maturity.

Community reaction to the XRP news was mixed. Some XRP proponents celebrated the institutional interest, but critics questioned the implications given XRP’s lackluster price.

On X, crypto commentator Charley Crypto downplayed the record. Charley asked why XRP’s price had “failed to make a major move” and remained stuck below roughly $2.90, even as futures volume climbed.

He also noted the long-awaited spot XRP ETF approvals in the U.S. remain pending and asked why institutions would show interest while regulatory clarity is lacking.

Charley further challenged whether real-world XRP usage justifies the futures boom, asking about ledger volume and network activity.

By contrast, other voices were supportive of the XRP news. One user noted that demand seems to be “outstripping the available supply” of XRP.

Such comments suggest confidence that wider adoption (for remittances or treasury use) could justify more future demand.

However, market data show XRP’s on-chain volume and energy use are still modest, and U.S. regulatory approval for ETFs remains uncertain.