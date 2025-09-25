Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure. RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions. Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin [...]]]>Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure. RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions. Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin [...]]]>

XRP News: Ripple Expands With 100+ Partnerships and RLUSD Stablecoin Adoption

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/25 20:13
XRP
XRP$2.832-2.91%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02284-4.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.13013-6.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001572-6.09%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004107-12.37%
  • Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure.
  • RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions.

Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin on a path toward global expansion. With the new tag, Ripple has moved fast, adding new partners and launching its own stablecoin, RLUSD.

Ripple Gains Ground With Major Partners

As previously noted in our report, Ripple’s first big step after the case was naming BNY Mellon as the custodian for RLUSD in July 2025. The bank is one of the oldest in the United States, and its role gives Ripple’s stablecoin stronger backing. This marked a key moment as Ripple moved into the stablecoin-enabled payments market.

Similarly, CNF also reported that in April 2025, Ripple acquired prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion. The deal gave Ripple a stronger link to traditional finance and allowed RLUSD to be used as collateral in institutional services. It also gave Ripple more control over payment channels that connect banks and digital assets.

Ripple also turned its attention to property markets. In July 2025, the company partnered with the Dubai Land Department and Ctrl Alt to start tokenizing real estate on the XRP Ledger. In Canada, Ripple deepened its work with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The bank provided growth capital for Ripple Operations, a unit working on maritime technology.

In addition to this, Asia remains central for Ripple. As mentioned in our previous news brief, Ripple and Japan’s SBI Holdings signed an agreement to bring RLUSD to Japan by 2026 through SBI Remit and SBI VC Trade. This will help Ripple tap into one of the world’s most active remittance markets.

Global Reach and Plans for RLUSD

It is important to mention that Ripple’s network now covers more than 100 financial institutions. These partners use RippleNet and the XRP Ledger for quicker and cheaper cross-border payments. This reach shows how far Ripple has come since the end of its court fight.

New firms are joining as well. In South Korea, BDACS, a digital asset custodian, began offering XRP custody in August 2025. This step came soon after Ripple’s legal clarity, showing confidence in the company’s future.

As featured in our recent coverage, Ripple Labs also applied for a national trust bank charter with the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. If approved, Ripple could hold stablecoin reserves with the Federal Reserve and operate across state lines. This would strengthen RLUSD and place Ripple in a better position in the U.S. market.

Ripple’s direction is now set. With court clarity, new bank partners, and its RLUSD stablecoin plan, the company is working to grow its role in global payments. At the same time, Ripple-associated coin XRP is under pressure. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the coin trading at $2.83, down 1.4% in the past 24 hours.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015969-6.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03846-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,565.34-1.91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000874-6.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8391-2.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert