XRP News Sparks Debate While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Quickly Become The Meme Of The Year

By: Coindoo
2025/09/06 03:29
XRP
XRP$2.8234+0.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5069+1.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002478+2.05%

The decision has been pushed to late October, and with XRP’s technicals looking shaky, market watchers are looking to the meme sector for explosive returns. Among the flurry of projects, it is Layer Brett, traders are backing to be the meme coin of the year. Let’s delve deeper!

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The big meme coin hits $2.6 million as presale momentum skyrockets

Layer Brett is fast becoming one of the top meme coins for investors in 2025. Built on Ethereum like PEPE, Layer Brett benefits from the blockchain’s security and liquidity rollovers. The project goes a step further to inject Layer 2 scaling to curb the significant issues facing the network. With Layer Brett, transactions become near instant fees negligible.

Market participants believe this unique proposition makes Layer Brett the meme coin of the year as investors accumulate positions. More than 5,000 holders have now joined the presale, raising over $2.6 million at its current price of $0.0053. This is a sharp climb from its starting price of $0.004, rewarding early entrants with a 60% ROI in less than a month.

Meanwhile, staking is live and currently offers a 976% APY, but this rate will decrease as more tokens are staked. According to its website, 25% of the total supply is set aside for this purpose. There’s also another 8% allocated for marketing, suggesting the team has plans for publicity stunts, media coverage, and KOL partnerships in the future.

An additional 15% of tokens are reserved for “ecosystem development,” which could indicate that new ecosystem features will be launched in the near future. Given the project’s supportive approach to NFTs and GameFi, the exact nature of these potential developments is uncertain, but it hints at exciting possibilities.

XRP news: SEC delays spark delays amid technical uncertainties

SEC’s delay of the XRP ETF triggered a short-term dip in XRP, with the token sliding below $3.00 in August. Since then, severe bearish tailwinds have infected the XRP market. Even after analyst Ali Martinez warned about potential failure to reclaim levels above $3.30, the XRP price has now declined below $2.80.

The market’s reaction now is fully bearish with expectations of the XRP price to reach towards $2.60 or $2 as earlier spotted by Ali Martinez. Still, market watchers are not quick to dismiss recovery hopes. If an XRP news of ETF approval in October sets in, then a more favourable price outlook could follow suit.

Meanwhile, On-chain activity surged 500% in August, signaling growing network usage even amid profit-taking. Futures data, on the other hand, suggests leveraged traders are cautious, while net inflows indicate confidence from long-term holders.

Latest XRP news also factors in regulatory clarity after Ripple’s SEC victory for a more positive price outlook.

Conclusion

XRP has its place in speculative rallies, but the current market narrative points to projects with explosive potential. Layer Brett offers exactly that with its unique blend of fun and function. It is a breakaway from the utility-free origins of meme culture and stepping into a reward-rich ecosystem. These are all the ingredients that could make Layer Brett the next big meme coin.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0053. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post XRP News Sparks Debate While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Quickly Become The Meme Of The Year appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
