XRP News: XRP CME Futures Open Interest Reaches $1B In Record Time, LBRETT Is Breaking Daily Volume Records

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 16:31
The crypto market is buzzing with some serious Ripple (XRP) news, as CME futures open interest for the asset recently hit a staggering $1 billion, a truly rapid ascent. While established giants like XRP continue to prove their mettle, commanding impressive market caps near $177 billion and hitting new all-time highs of $3.67 back in July, a fresh contender is making waves, aiming for a different kind of dominance. 

Meet Layer Brett (LBRETT), the new Ethereum Layer 2 solution that’s combining viral meme culture with actual, tangible blockchain utility. This isn’t just another flavor of the month meme token. Analysts are whispering about potential 100x gains, and its presale is absolutely flying.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Where meme meets mechanism

Brett, the character, was always stuck on Base, without much purpose. Now, he’s charting his own course, breaking those chains on Layer 2. Layer Brett isn’t just riding the coattails of meme fame; it’s leveraging Ethereum Layer 2 technology to deliver something genuinely useful. 

Traditional memecoins like Pepe and Shiba Inu, while fun, often struggle with slow transactions and sky-high gas fees, especially on congested Layer 1 networks. Not Layer Brett. It’s built for speed, ultra-low costs, and serious scalability. Transactions? Near-instant. Gas fees? Pennies. This is the future of meme tokens.

What makes LBRETT stand out from the crowd?

  • Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: High-speed, low-cost, and scalable. This is the most secure smart contract blockchain in crypto.
  • Early Staking Benefits: Fancy earning an APY of 1,490%? Early buyers of LBRETT can stake right away for massive rewards. But hurry, that figure dips as more people jump in.
  • Memecoin Energy, Real Utility: Unlike Dogecoin or the original Brett, Layer Brett isn’t just about the hype. It’s tech-backed with plans for a full ecosystem.
  • Low Entry Price: Get in on the presale for just $0.005 per token. This is early access, folks.
  • Close to $2 million has been invested in a matter of a few weeks.

Ripple (XRP) News vs. the next big crypto

Sure, Ripple (XRP) has proven its staying power, with consistent top-5 rankings and robust trading volumes topping $6 billion daily. That’s solid. But Layer Brett offers something different, a blank canvas with explosive growth potential. Ethereum Layer 2 solutions are projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027. 

Layer Brett is designed to capture a significant chunk of that growth, offering an escape from the sluggish, expensive confines of Layer 1. Imagine a world where your crypto experience isn’t bogged down by fees. That’s Layer Brett’s promise.

Users can buy and stake LBRETT in seconds with ETH, USDT, or BNB using MetaMask or Trust Wallet. It’s that simple. Forget the complicated setup; this project values user experience. Layer Brett’s transparent tokenomics, with a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and 25% allocated to staking, prioritize community rewards. This isn’t just another crypto pumping now; it’s a thoughtfully designed ecosystem ready for a bull run.

Why Layer Brett is the new top gainer crypto

This project isn’t just competing with established Layer 2s like Optimism, Arbitrum, or zkSync. It’s offering a fresh, community-first approach, blending the fun of a meme-born project with legitimate blockchain scaling. The old Brett couldn’t evolve; Layer Brett is here to lead. It’s a unique blend of fun and function, promising to be the next 100x altcoin in the crypto bull run of 2025.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages, but is selling out fast. Don’t miss this chance to get in early on a project combining meme power with real speed and true utility. Head over now and stake your claim for those potentially insane APYs before the opportunity fades.

Get in now to stake, earn massive rewards, and ride what could be the most scalable meme project ever to launch on Ethereum Layer 2.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/xrp-news-xrp-cme-futures-open-interest-reaches-1b-in-record-time-lbrett-is-breaking-daily-volume-records/

