XRP No Longer Has the SEC Lawsuit as a Shield, Says Bill Morgan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:35
  • Bill Morgan says the historical lawsuit is no longer an excuse for XRP’s struggles.
  • Ripple paid the $125 million penalty over one month ago.
  • Many XRP holders remain optimistic despite the cryptocurrency’s flat price action.

Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has said it’s time to stop using Ripple’s SEC lawsuit as an excuse for XRP’s stagnant price. In a post on X, Morgan reminded the community that Ripple paid its $125 million penalty more than a month ago, effectively closing one of the longest legal battles in crypto.

Ripple had settled the $125 million penalty in August

Morgan’s confirmation comes amid growing expectations from the crypto community, particularly XRP users, who expect the case conclusion to trigger a significant rally in the cryptocurrency’s price. 

Most people attributed XRP’s price suppression over the past couple of years to the litigation, believing that concluding the case would allow the digital asset to find its full expression.

For context, on August 18, 2025, Ripple’s counsel Michael K. Kellogg notified Judge Analisa Torres that the company had wired the penalty funds to the SEC. That letter marked the official end of a case that many XRP holders believed would unlock long-awaited growth once resolved.

XRP Price Stagnation Despite Regulatory Clarity

Instead of a breakout, XRP has moved sideways. The token traded at $3.09 on the day Ripple confirmed the payment but has since drifted back to $2.82, testing the lower end of its month-long range.

Chart data from TradingView shows multiple failed attempts to break higher, reinforcing that XRP’s price action remains range-bound. Despite the frustration, many holders argue that regulatory clarity removes a long-term obstacle and prefer to see this period as consolidation before the next leg up.

Morgan: No More Excuses

For Morgan, the bigger point is the narrative. He argued that XRP can’t lean on the lawsuit anymore when explaining its lack of adoption or weak market momentum. 

With the legal overhang gone, the token’s path now depends squarely on utility, demand, and the ability to attract institutional flows in an increasingly competitive altcoin market.

Holder Sentiment Remains Split

Community voices are still divided. Some traders see every dip as a chance to accumulate, betting that Ripple’s expanding partnerships and the potential approval of new ETFs will eventually unlock fresh demand. 

Others remain cautious, noting that clarity alone hasn’t translated into price strength and that patience may run thin if sideways action drags on.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bill-morgan-says-ripple-case-excuse-is-over-xrp-must-prove-adoption/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
