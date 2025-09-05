XRP Poised For Amazon-Like Boom? Analyst Predicts $200 Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 06:33
A fresh round of bold predictions has surfaced in the XRP community after crypto analyst Nick Anderson compared the token’s trajectory to Amazon’s historic breakout more than a decade ago.

According to Anderson, the current phase for XRP looks similar to Amazon’s long consolidation period before its massive rally.

Amazon’s Long Wait Before Its Breakout

Anderson recalled how Amazon shares traded sideways for about 3,800 days after the dot-com crash, stretching from the year 2000 until 2010.

During that time, the stock slowly built a base, eventually forming what analysts call a cup-and-handle pattern. When the breakout came, Amazon moved from around $5 to $200, marking a gain of 3,900% over 15 years.

He argued that XRP might be in the same situation today. The cryptocurrency has traded around $2.75 recently, which he described as being not far from the level—$5—where Amazon’s explosive run began.

Based on his chart analysis, Anderson claimed XRP could eventually climb to anywhere between $100 and $200, though such a move would take years to unfold.

 

Predicted Path For XRP Holders

In his assessment, the analyst said younger investors who hold large amounts of XRP today could be in line for life-changing wealth if the forecast proves accurate.

Anderson suggested that those currently in their early 30s might be between 45 and 50 years old by the time XRP reaches $100. He gave a simple calculation: a holding of 10,000 tokens would be worth $1 million at that price point.

While the projection is long term, Anderson also placed attention on the current cycle. He forecast XRP could see a run toward $5 to $30 before a sharp correction.

That correction, in his view, would serve as a reset before wider adoption takes hold and larger gains become possible in the next decade.

Community Forecasts Add To Speculation

XRP’s community has often entertained lofty targets, and Anderson’s call is not the first time a $100 price has been floated.

Market observers have also predicted similar outcomes. Some backers argue that once liquidity in the market swells, much like it did ahead of the 2017 surge, XRP could accelerate toward those bigger milestones sooner than many expect.

For now, XRP trades at $2.84 with a modest 0.90% daily gain and has reclaimed its spot as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Whether the token can truly mirror Amazon’s long climb is uncertain, but the prediction highlights just how strongly some analysts believe XRP is poised for an Amazon-like boom that could one day drive it to the $200 mark.

Featured image from X, chart from TradingView

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/xrp-poised-for-amazon-like-boom-analyst-predicts-200-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
