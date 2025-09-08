XRP Price Advances As SEC and CFTC Announce Joint Regulatory Plan

XRP price has been on the move toward higher levels after US regulators announced a rare cooperative plan.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released a joint statement outlining efforts to harmonize oversight of digital asset derivatives, including perpetual futures contracts.

Could regulatory alignment finally unlock broader participation in US crypto markets?

Regulators Outlined a Joint Derivatives Framework

The SEC and CFTC said they would work together to modernize oversight of derivatives tied to digital assets. The statement marked a shift after years of jurisdictional conflict between the agencies.

Officials targeted three areas for alignment. First, they sought consistent capital and margin requirements to prevent arbitrage between rule sets.

Second, they aimed to simplify reporting standards to reduce compliance burdens.

Third, they planned to introduce faster approvals for new products, including futures based on tokens such as XRP.

The regulators said the changes could reduce complexity for market participants. By creating predictable rules, they aimed to encourage both institutional and retail involvement in regulated products.

As per analyst observations, the plan could reduce legal uncertainty that had discouraged firms from offering crypto-linked derivatives in the United States.

XRP Price Gained on Regulatory Momentum

The XRP price moved higher as traders considered the potential impact of the announcement. The token had long faced regulatory challenges, including high-profile litigation against the SEC.

The new cooperative tone from regulators offered a contrast. Traders said the possibility of onshore, regulated perpetual futures could boost liquidity and attract new participants.

Such contracts allow investors to speculate on prices without holding the underlying token. The timing coincided with technical levels closely watched by analysts.

Some noted that XRP price was testing resistance, with momentum building as positive policy news entered the market.

At the time of writing, relative strength indicators were neutral, suggesting room for further moves.

Market observers said the announcement offered a fundamental backdrop that supported the technical setup.

Institutional investors had remained cautious amid regulatory disputes. Analysts said clearer rules could encourage these firms to reenter markets involving XRP and other digital assets.

September Roundtable Could Provide More Clarity

The SEC and CFTC scheduled a joint roundtable for September 29, 2025. The meeting was expected to include industry participants and focus on implementation details.

Observers said the roundtable could determine how quickly perpetual futures linked to tokens such as XRP might appear on regulated US platforms.

Discussion topics included margin treatment, reporting obligations, and approval timelines. Traders said the meeting could act as a catalyst if it produced concrete timelines.

Analysts added that while optimism increased, execution details remained critical. The XRP price held near resistance levels at press time.

If regulators confirmed a clear path for futures products, analysts said the token could maintain its momentum.

The broader market was expected to watch for signals that the regulatory landscape was shifting toward a more structured framework.