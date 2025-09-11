XRP Price Analysis Shows Rangebound Action As Rollblock Is Predicted To Rally Over 25x

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/11 16:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.722+2.75%
XRP
XRP$3.0128+1.47%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02683-2.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04486+5.05%
IRON Titanium
TITAN$0.000000007546+0.21%

Ripple may be a titan in the crypto world, but its size now limits explosive upside. At $2.95, XRP’s growth is slowing, and on-chain data shows whales are shifting focus to Rollblock.

Over 50,000 investors are already in, chasing a 25x+ rally as RBLK gains momentum. While Ripple hovers near $3, Rollblock is taking the spotlight and possibly Ripple’s future gains.

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Push Past $3?

The XRP price holds at $2.95, just under the $3 mark, boosted by rising institutional interest. In early September, it pulled $14.7 million in inflows – second only to Solana – showing that big players see it as a regulated, high-liquidity asset.

But pressure is building. GlassNode data shows over 235 million Ripple tokens, worth $693 million, were moved to crypto exchanges, suggesting potential sell-offs as traders take profits near the top.

Now the battle is clear: institutions are buying, but retail may sell. If demand holds, the XRP price could flip $2.95 into support and aim for $3.07 – signaling a breakout.

If sell pressure takes over, a dip to $2.85 could come first. All eyes are on whether institutions keep the rally alive or if exchange supply cuts Ripple’s rally short.

Rollblock Surges 580% Despite Market Consolidation

While the rest of the crypto market consolidates, Rollblock’s presale keeps gaining. RBLK now trades at $0.068 after rising 580% in ten rounds. Over 50,000 early investors have joined, with $11.6 million raised – showing strong demand for this high-potential crypto.

This growth isn’t just buzz. Rollblock is setting a new standard in blockchain gaming with 12,000+ AI-powered games, live dealers, and sports betting – all powered by smart contracts. Every outcome is recorded on the Ethereum blockchain, cutting out fraud and boosting trust.

At the core is RBLK, a deflationary token with a 1 billion supply cap. Up to 30% of platform revenue buys back tokens. 60% of that is burned, while 40% goes to staking crypto rewards.

This cuts supply, increases price pressure, and rewards holders – key traits in top crypto projects. Here are more features that make RBLK the best crypto to buy now:

  • Offers sports betting, including events like the Champions League
  • Processed over $15 million in bets in a few months
  • Serves thousands of active users daily
  • Fully operating and successful for over 12 months

Can Rollblock Outperform Ripple in 2025?

Rollblock is gaining ground fast. RBLK has surged 580% in presale, now priced at $0.068. As it nears public launch, demand is rising. Some analysts expect a 100x move, with $1 in sight – placing it among the next 100x crypto plays.

Fueling this is a 30% presale bonus, attracting fresh buyers hoping to catch the next 50x leg up. Momentum is building fast across the GameFi and DeFi space.

If this trend holds, Rollblock could outpace Ripple in 2025. Here’s why:

FeatureRollblock (RBLK)Ripple (XRP)
Price$0.068$2.95
UtilityGameFi ecosystem: 12,000+ AI-powered games, live sports betting, staking rewardsCross-border crypto payment solutions, liquidity for banks and financial institutions
BlockchainBuilt on Ethereum; uses smart contracts for every game resultRippleNet is centralized with XRP Ledger for fast, low-cost global transfers

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post XRP Price Analysis Shows Rangebound Action As Rollblock Is Predicted To Rally Over 25x appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10192-0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.1624+1.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1+22.54%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Share
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02155+0.51%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003645+3.55%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-5.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709+1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02682-2.08%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Figure prices IPO at $25 per share, expects to raise $787.5 million