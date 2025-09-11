XRP Price Builds Momentum as Elite Analyst Sees $4.50 Target

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 14:11
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+0.46%
XRP
XRP$3.0249+1.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16214+1.19%
XRP is gaining some strength after months of sideways trading. The whole market is recovering this week, with XRP holding steady around $3.00 level. Analyst CasiTrades shared a new chart and said the token is setting up for a major move, with a possible run toward $4.50 if the breakout holds. According to her daily
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.4145+1.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1432-5.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002563-1.83%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004553+0.73%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Bitcoin could be sent to and from Mars within three minutes by leveraging an optical link from NASA or Starlink and a new interplanetary timestamping system. There is apparently a way to get Bitcoin from Earth to Mars in as little as three minutes using already-available technology. We just need someone, or something, to receive it. Late last month, tech entrepreneur Jose E. Puente and his colleague, Carlos Puente, published a white paper unveiling Proof-of-Transit Timestamping — a concept he told Cointelegraph is the missing piece needed to make Bitcoin interplanetary. The concept suggests that when a Bitcoin user wants to send a payment to Mars in the future, the transaction could hop from the user through different stations, such as ground antennas, satellites, or even a relay around the Moon. Read more
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004422-1.36%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09601-2.73%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 14:05
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Elliott Management Warns Of ‘Inevitable Crypto Collapse’ Linked To White House Support